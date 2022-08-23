Charity event in Bonn : Barber Angels cut hair of homeless people

Hairdresser Ute Ganser-Koll cuts the hair of a client of the "Verein für Gefährdetenhilfe" on Quantiusstraße for free. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn The Barber Angels transformed the courtyard of the Verein für Gefährdetenhilfe in Bonn into an open-air hairdressing salon and gave the clients there chic haircuts for free. A total of 29 people were happy to get a new hairstyle.

The courtyard of the care centre of the Association for Vulnerable Help (VfG) on Quantiusstraße is busier than usual. Among the usual visitors and staff of the facility, there are still a few people dressed in black. Some of them wear cowls with badges, which is what leather waistcoats and patches are called in the motorbike scene. However, it is not a motorbike club that pays a visit to the VfG. The Barber Angels Brotherhood is a club of hairdressers who regularly cut the hair of homeless people and others in need on a voluntary basis.

The reference to motorbike clubs is intended to increase the recognition effect and make it easier to start conversations with clients. Ute Ganser-Koll is in charge of the volunteer hairdressers this morning. With clipboard and tightly sewn frock, she brings order to the mess. "I've been with them since 2017," reports the hairdresser, who holds the rank of centurion in the Barber Angels - as a badge on her clothing attests. "At that time, I was actually active in refugee aid. But then I heard about the Barber Angels and joined."

The association, which operates throughout Europe, now has over 400 members. The Angels cannot complain about a lack of new members. "We advertise our campaigns in the social media," says Ganser-Koll, "but actually it's a no-brainer. Recently, we even have an offshoot in Chile." Next to her, Susanne Fredebeul from VfG tries to make herself heard on the square. She calls out the names of the people who have signed up to the crowd.

"The Barber Angels are with us for the fifth time now," she says. Of course, they had to take two years off due to corona. Now she is happy that it is starting again. "The acceptance is great. We have 29 registrations," says Fredebeuel. "By now people know each other, too. Some just want to go to 'their' hairdresser.“

In the circle of chairs in the backyard, the scissors are now clattering busily. Heiko is having his hair trimmed on one of the chairs. "It must have been secsh to seven months since my last haircut," he says. "So far, I've had it every time. I'm very happy when the opportunity presents itself." He didn't know his current hairdresser beforehand, though.

Erik made the journey especially from Essen to cut hair in Bonn. "A lot of good things have happened to me in life," he explains his motivation. "I really want to give something back. Here I see an immediate effect." With his enthusiasm, he has even infected his boss, who wields comb and scissors two seats away.

In the meantime, Ute Ganser-Koll has also changed the clipboard for the scissors. Her first client is Lisa. She has also been with her from the beginning. "Ute is an angel. I only let her cut my hair." While she gets her hair cut, the two women are engrossed in conversation. Suddenly Lisa has to fight tears.

Ganser-Koll puts the scissors aside, takes her in his arms and whispers soothing words to her. One confides in one's hairdresser. "That's part of it, too. We sometimes get to hear things that others don't get to hear so easily. Lisa didn't have it easy," she explains afterwards. And of course what is entrusted is safe with her. "It's a matter of the heart for us to give something back," says the hairdresser.

Original text: Benjamin Westhoff