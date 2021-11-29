Christmas feeling in the Siebengebirge : “Little Britain” offers that British Christmas feeling

The Christmas market at the Little Britain Inn gives you the chance to relax among period figures. Foto: Frank Homann

Vettelschoß Monika and Gary Blackburn add a bit of British Christmas flair to the Siebengebirge on the Advent weekends. The hotel "The Little Britain Inn" in Vettelschoß has long been a magnet for friends of the British lifestyle.

The hotel "The Little Britain Inn" in Kahlenborn has long attracted fans of British flair. Now the owners Monika and Gary Blackburn have brought British Christmas feeling to the Rhine area. The first Christmas Market opened its doors on Saturday.

"The English love Christmas. They are totally crazy," Monika Blackburn tells us. A touch of this festive enthusiasm has now arrived in the southern Rhineland. In the courtyard of their hotel complex, the Blackburns and their team have set up festively decorated booths between red double-deckers, brought forth all kinds of angels and Santas from their large trove of decorations, and the entire place is bathed in the warm glow of numerous fairy lights. This is the first time they are hosting a British Christmas market, and the idea behind it is first and foremost to bring some joy to the neighbourhood.

Hikers come with the Kasbachbahn

And shortly after the opening on Saturday, the first visitors arrive. Among them are many non-locals who actually came up here to hike in the northernmost part of Rhineland-Palatinate and then noticed all the colourful hustle and bustle at the terminus of the Kasbach Valley Railway just opposite the hotel.

Their eyes widen. For example when they see the large Mister Bean figure and the British vintage cars at the entrance, the life-size statues of the guards keeping an eye on Buckingham Palace, or the original English tea room in one of the red double-decker buses. The bus right next to it is also quite something. Here, Brit Liz Mark from Bruchhausen offers Christmas decorations and treats. She has lived in Germany for decades and is a close friend of the Blackburns.

There are mince pies

She’s baked mince pies especially for the occasion. This sweet pastry with raisins and apples is traditionally eaten at Christmas in Britain. She also has handmade wooden ornaments, dolls, bags and tablecloths. The typical British scones on offer at the market are also homemade - by the lady of the house. With original clotted cream, naturally. Also on offer: fish and chips with mushy peas, and, of course, British beer and ale such as "London Pride" and "Bishops Finger". But friends of the German Christmas market classic mulled wine will also get their money's worth.

Mulled wine is also very popular in the UK. But this variety is not for the faint of heart: "A good shot of Scotch is always part of a British mulled wine," says Monika Blackburn. Which goes to say that it can’t be missing in Kalenborn. Visitors Patric Schmitt and his wife from Aegidienberg are Britain fans through and through. They met and took to Gary Blacbburn during their hikes to Bruchhausen, and on this evening in Kalenborn, they're even staying the night - in true style, of course, at the "Little Britain Inn".

Original Anja Leven