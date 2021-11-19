Many are not aware of mask requirement : Christmas market opens in Bonn

Signs are posted in several areas of the Bonn Christmas market, informing people that they must be fully vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19 to attend the market. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn The Bonn Christmas market opened on Wednesday with strict Covid rules in place. The city public order service is charged with enforcing the 2G rule. Red wristbands are used to identify those who have been checked.

Two days earlier than usual, the Bonn Christmas market opened on Wednesday with a festive ceremony. It got off to an early start this season as a sign of goodwill towards those who were unable to set up their holiday stands last year because of the pandemic. With the opening of the Christmas market, masks are now mandatory in most parts of the city center. The opening ceremony at the Sterntor was held as usual with the Barberellas choir, a speech from the district mayor and welcoming of honored guests, while the snack and mulled wine stands were bustling with people.

"The Corona crisis - as we all know - led to great restrictions on every person, especially in 2020. A large number of events could not take place, were canceled and public life came to a standstill. After this very difficult time, I am now even more pleased to stand here on stage, full of anticipation and look at the many lights and beautiful booths, together with all of you" said district mayor Jochen Reeh-Schall. He especially thanked those who provided security, such as the police and the city public order service. "With their daily presence, the security measures in place and their work to provide information for those attending the Christmas market, they contribute in a special way so that we can all feel comfortable here.”

Masks are required in nearly the entire city center

Unlike in the past, when security measures were primarily concerned with protection against attacks and theft, this year Covid safety precautions have also been added. As reported, the city of Bonn mandated that a mask must be worn even outdoors in most of the city center. And people are only allowed to visit the Christmas market if they have been vaccinated or have recovered from Covid-19. Just having a negative test is no longer sufficient, according to the decision of the city leadership in consultation with the state, since the incidence has risen rapidly in Bonn as in other parts of Germany.

Some visitors apparently still have to get used to the stricter Covid rules in Bonn city center and the Christmas market. "Oh, I didn't know that at all," says a woman when she is asked by the GA if she knew that masks needed to be worn outdoors as well. The woman didn't hesitate and quickly donned her mask. "To be honest, when it's really crowded here at the Christmas market, I also feel more comfortable wearing it." But the 60-year-old is aware of the “2G” rule - meaning you have to be fully vaccinated or recovered. "I'm fully vaccinated of course." To prove it, she always carries her vaccination card, she says.

Other visitors, such as Friederike, a 27-year-old who is new to Bonn, are also unaware of the mask requirement. "There's no sign hanging anywhere to inform you of it," she says and also takes her mask out of her handbag to quickly put it on. A Christmas market staffer explains to the GA: The decision for the 2G rule and the mask requirement was only made a short time ago. The signs still needed to be printed and hung up. In some places, such as at the Sterntor, this has already been done.

The mood at the opening of the Christmas market is relaxed, you can see how much people enjoyed the first evening at the market, even if the Covid news was very bad. The public order service was still lenient, as our editorial staff observed. Probably because word still has to get out about the new rules. The stall operators - around 160 of them - are on the other hand well informed. "We are all vaccinated or recovered," says one of them who is selling bratwurst. All operators, right down to the temporary workers, are checked for 2G by Christmas market office staff.

Red wristband after you’ve been checked

If you want, you can receive a red wristband with the inscription "Christmas Market Bonn 2021" after you have shown proof of being immunized or recovered. Once it has been tied around your wrist, you can wear it permanently, just like in an all-inclusive hotel, and it will no longer be checked. If you take the wristband off, you can't fasten it tightly to your wrist again. "It's convenient," says a young man who works as a temp at a booth selling Christmas decorations. Around 35,000 wristbands have been purchased by the city, says deputy city spokesman Marc Hoffmann.

Police have set up an area at the Bonn Cathedral for those who need help. They are the first point of contact when it comes to pickpocketing and the like. A video surveillance system has been installed at the start of Poststrasse near Maximilianstrasse.

(Orig. text: Lisa Inhoffen; Translation: ck)