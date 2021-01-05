Intensive care physicians alarmed : Lockdown to be extended, no details on schools yet

UK STARTS VACCINATION WITH SECOND CORONA VACCINE

Britain is now using two vaccines in its fight against the spread of the Corona pandemic. On Monday, 82-year-old dialysis patient Brian Pinker from Oxford became the first to be vaccinated with the home-grown vaccine from Oxford University and pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca at the university hospital there, according to the British health service NHS.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned of "tough, tough" weeks ahead. There was no question that even tougher Corona restrictions would have to be introduced "in due course", Johnson said while visiting a clinic in London.

However, calls for tougher measures are already growing louder. Britain is one of the hardest hit countries in Europe by the pandemic. Recently, new infections had jumped to several tens of thousands of cases per day. The number of patients being treated in clinics had also increased drastically recently.

Great Britain is hoping above all for the effect of the mass vaccination. The vaccine from the Mainz-based company Biontech and the US company Pfizer has already been in use for four weeks. Last week, Great Britain also gave emergency approval to the AstraZeneca preparation.

Johnson observed the vaccination of nurse Susan Cole in London. "He asked me how I felt," the 60-year-old told the PA news agency. "We talked a little bit about how important vaccination is not only for people, but also to protect others." In Oxford, patient Pinker expressed happiness, "I'm so pleased to get the Covid 19 vaccination today and I'm really proud that it was invented in Oxford," he said, according to the NHS. UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock described the vaccination launch with the drug as an "indispensable step" in the fight against the pandemic.

The second Corona vaccine to be used in the country has a major advantage: the Oxford-based drug can be stored at refrigerator temperatures, which greatly simplifies logistics. To begin with, the country has a good half a million doses at its disposal, which are to be injected in hundreds of hospitals and doctors' offices starting this week. This vaccine has not yet been approved in the EU.