Fund raising project : New illustrated cookbook from Bonn English Rotary Club

Dining hall of the orphan care center in Malawi. Foto: Paul V. Desanker (immediate Past President of Rotary Club Bonn international)./Paul V. Desanker (immediate Past President of Rotary Club Bonn international)

Bonn The Rotary Club Bonn International has recently published a colorful, new cookbook entitled Recipes without Borders: Best Loved Family Recipes from Around the World.

Von Caroline Kusch

The 198-page cookbook contains 69 favorite recipes from 20 countries by Club members. Club members and friends voluntarily produced the cookbook to raise funds for the service club’s continuing project to help orphans and vulnerable children in Malawi. The cookbook may be obtained for a minimum donation of 30 Euros.

Illustrated with many original photographs of Bonn and its environs as well as the respective dishes, the cookbook makes a wonderful souvenir of the city and a perfect gift for Christmas, visitors to Bonn and loved ones faraway.

Net proceeds from the sale of this cookbook will go to the St. Mary's Rehabilitation Center in Chezi, Malawi. The Center is run by nuns of the Congregation of Missionaries of Mary Mediatrix.

To obtain a copy of the cookbook, contact Rotarian Rosana Desanker, Club Secretary, at rdesanker@yahoo.com.

Rotary Club Bonn International is the first international and only English-speaking Rotary Club in Bonn and the sixth English-speaking Rotary Club in Germany.