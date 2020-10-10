Shopping in Bonn city center : New tenant found to replace Zara

TWO COMPANIES WITH A LONG HISTORY

The AppelrathCüpper company with its head office in Cologne has stood for fashion for almost 140 years and unites some 150 international brands under one roof. AppelrathCüpper is represented at 16 locations throughout Germany.

Blömer am Markt was founded in 1886 as a fashion retail store by Bernhard-Heinrich Blömer and has since operated locations in Bonn, Aachen and Cologne. After 114 years, the business activities of the textile and fashion retailer ended in 1999 when the fourth generation of the family took over. Since 2000, Blömer has been running a property management and real estate project development business.