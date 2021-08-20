New Corona Protection Ordinance applies from Friday : Proof of 3G status not required for museum visits in Bonn

Bonn New Corona rules apply in Bonn too from Friday. These include the continued requirement of making an appointment in advance at the city hall and wearing a mask whilst attending. Young people aged 15 and over are considered as tested if they present student ID.

From Friday onwards, the so-called 3G restriction will apply throughout NRW, and thus also in Bonn, for admission to many events and activities. This means that those who have been vaccinated at least two weeks ago, those who have recovered or those who have tested negative can attend by presenting the appropriate evidence. According to the city authorities, the 3G restrictions do not apply to standard visits to museums or libraries, for example. However, proof of 3G status is required to attend face-to-face courses and events at the Adult Education Centre (VHS). Participants are allowed to remove their masks whilst at their desks or places during the courses. Masks must be worn in public buildings.

According to vice city spokesperson Marc Hoffmann, appointments are still required to access the administration department buildings and masks remain compulsory. The crisis team wants to continue with this rule. A proposal to this effect is on the table for the next meeting on Wednesday. “We do not see a legal basis for authorising the restriction of access to the administration department to those who are vaccinated, recovered or who have tested negative,” Hoffmann said.

3G rule does not apply to businesses and public authorities

According to the NRW Ministry of Health, the 3G restrictions do not apply to companies or public authorities, i.e. in the workplace. “The obligation to wear a mask only applies to indoor spaces which are open to the public. In spaces where only staff members come together, the occupational health and safety regulations apply. These, however, are often congruent in the result,” explained a Ministry spokesperson, adding, “In areas where there are customers visiting, such as for regulated services, the regulations also apply to the employers.”

The NRW State Institute for Work Structures lists a number of measures for employers to use to keep the risk of infection low. These include offering remote working where reasonable, allowing for the greatest possible distance between workplaces and observing hygiene rules at production workplaces. Furthermore, proof of meeting one of the 3G statuses applies following a holiday of at least five days. The Ministry said that if there are any complaints or indications of breaking the rules, the relevant authorities carry out checks on employers and could also do so randomly.

Masks still required in closed spaces

Regardless of the incidence level, medical masks must still be worn by all people on buses and trains, in shops, in indoor spaces open to the public, in queues, at sales stalls, and at large outdoor events (except when seated). Masks must also be worn for close-contact services like visiting the hairdresser, beauty salon or massage therapist because these usually take place indoors. This is in addition to providing proof of 3G status.

Due to the regular testing carried out in schools and nurseries, children and young people are considered as tested, which means they do not have to show an additional negative test for admission to events or activities. Young people aged 15 and over must present student ID.