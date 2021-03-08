Man from Ruhr region : Suspect identified following bomb threat at Bonn University Hospital

Police were called to Bonn University Hospital this morning. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

On Monday morning, the police were called out to the University Hospital in Bonn due to a bomb threat. In the meantime, police have been able to identify the suspected caller.

A bomb threat was made anonymously by telephone to the Bonn University Hospital on Monday morning. Officers went out to check the premises on the Venusberg in the morning, but no suspicious discoveries were made. A little while later the police managed to identify a suspect. Robert Scholten, police press officer, told the GA that a 59-year-old man from the Ruhr region had allegedly made the anonymous threat. The police seized his means of communication and initiated a preliminary investigation. The costs of the police operation will be charged to him.

According to Scholten, the anonymous call was received by the university hospital at around three o’clock in the early hours of Monday morning, and the caller referred to Monday morning in his threat. In addition to three explosive sniffer dogs, a bomb defuser was also deployed as a precaution in the morning. No indications of danger were subsequently found on the premises, and the operation at the University Hospital was terminated at 8.30 am.