Münsterplatz in Bonn : The Beethoven monument comes off its pedestal

The statue of the composer Ludwig van Beethoven in Bonn. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn The statue of Ludwig van Beethoven stands larger than life in the middle of Bonn. But the often-photographed sculpture of the city's greatest son is in need of renovation.

The monument to the composer Ludwig van Beethoven in Bonn, which was inaugurated about 175 years ago, needs to be renovated. At the beginning of next year, the statue of Bonn's most famous composer (1770-1827) is to be lifted from its pedestal, the city of Bonn announced on request. However, there is no exact date for the start of the work. The statue, erected in 1845 to commemorate Beethoven's 75th birthday, is one of the city's most popular photo motifs. It shows the composer with wavy hair and a rapt look.

The composers Franz Liszt and Robert Schumann had previously promoted the monument for years. It was designed by Ernst Julius Hähnel, a sculptor and professor at the Dresden Art Academy. Celebrities and monarchs attended the inauguration in August 1845. Among those present were the British Queen Victoria, the Prussian King Friedrich Wilhelm and the scholar Alexander von Humboldt. When the monument was finally unveiled, the guests only saw the composer's back, which they did not like.

