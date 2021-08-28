Bonn Marathon will not take place in 2021 as planned : This is what you need to know about the "October Challenge“

This year, no marathon participants will run through the Bonn city area, as seen here in Beuel. The marathon will also be cancelled this year. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn The Deutsche Post Marathon Bonn will not take place this year on October 17 as planned. Instead, the organisers are offering an alternative running event from October 1 to 31 - the "October Challenge" in the Rheinaue.

Runners will have to cross the Deutsche Post Marathon Bonn off their calendars again this year. The running event scheduled for October 17 cannot take place as planned. This was announced by the organiser MMP Event on Friday. Thus, the largest sporting event in the region with about 14,000 participants and several thousand spectators is canceled for the second year in a row.

However, the running calendar in October will not remain empty. Because the organisers, together with Deutsche Post, have developed an alternative and corona-compliant running event - the "Deutsche Post Marathon Bonn October Challenge". Instead of the market square, participants cross the finish line in the Rheinaue near the Post Tower - at any time in October. Between October 1 and 31, runners can cover distances of five, ten, 20 and 40 kilometers on a five-kilometer circuit in Bonn's Rheinaue. The start and finish in each case is near the Post Tower.

"We would have loved to celebrate a big running festival with many thousands of runners and spectators, but in all likelihood that simply won't be possible again in October," explained Christian Okon, managing director of MMP Event. "However, since an event of this magnitude needs planning security and we have a responsibility for the safety of the participants, we have decided on a new event concept that will bring athletes to the running track despite all corona-related hurdles.“

The entry fee is ten Euro

To give a touch of a competitive atmosphere, an official timing system will be installed on the course. By means of a chip integrated in the start number, the individual result will be documented. Mats in the start and finish area as well as after 2.5 kilometers on the course serve as measuring points. The start number is part of the starter package that each participant receives after registering online at deutschepost-marathonbonn.de. The starting fee is ten Euro. For this, a participant's shirt, a medal and an online certificate are also provided in addition to the starting documents. The T-shirts and medals have been redesigned for the October Challenge.

The starting documents can be picked up near the Post Tower on the following dates:

Thursday, Sept. 30 from 4 to 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 1 from noon to 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 3 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. After that, bibs will be issued from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

"The nice thing is that there will be a real finish line again," said Sarah Schmitz of MMP Event. Last year, the organisers also offered an alternative for the cancelled Bonn Marathon - a virtual run with the help of an app. At that time, participants could freely determine the start, course and finish and document them independently.

For the October Challenge, a real finishing arch will be set up in the Rheinaue, through which the participants will run. The course will not be closed off, however; runners and walkers will share the paths with other visitors to the Rhine floodplain. Signs will, however, point out the running event and the course of the route. Masks are expected to be mandatory in the start and finish areas. To compensate for the lack of a donation mat, which is usually located on Bonn's Münsterplatz during the marathon and the proceeds of which go to Bonn's sports clubs, Deutsche Post will donate two Euro per registration to Bonn sports. "Without the help of Bonn's sports clubs and their often volunteer members, our city would be missing a lot and the marathon would not work either," said Monika Schaller, Head of Group Communications, Sustainability and Brand at Deutsche Post DHL Group.

The next Bonn Marathon is scheduled to take place on April 3, 2022

Anyone wishing to take part in the running event can register now, even after the official start on October 1. With the start number, participants can also use the route several times - participation is limited to only one start per person per day.

On the other hand, those who had already registered for the classic Bonn Marathon can either postpone their starting place to next year or have their starting fees refunded. Participants will receive the relevant information by e-mail. The next Deutsche Post Marathon Bonn is scheduled for April 3, 2022.