Forecast for Bonn and the region : Weather service still warns of severe storm

The DWD warns of heavy thunderstorms in Bonn and the surrounding area. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn/Region It will stay hot in NRW and it will get wetter: The German Weather Service extended several times the warning of extreme heat on Tuesday afternoon. Last evening, thunderstorms erupted over Bonn and the Rhein-Sieg district.

North Rhine-Westphalia continues to groan under sultry hot air. The German Weather Service (DWD) extended its warning of extreme heat in the western part of the state until Wednesday evening. This means that the so-called perceived temperature there may still be above 38 degrees during the day. The DWD assumes a very high health risk. According to a DWD meteorologist, the warning is not only based on the expected maximum temperature, but also includes the sultriness.

The actual temperatures on early Tuesday afternoon were well over 33 degrees Celsius in several places along the Rhine, such as Tönisvorst, Geldern and Düsseldorf. The DWD said they rose to 35 degrees during the course of the day.

For the Rhein-Sieg-Kreis, the Kreis Ahrweiler and the Kreis Neuwied, the DWD issued a warning of heavy thunderstorms on Tuesday evening, which was initially valid until 23:15. A thunderstorm warning for heavy thunderstorms also applies to South Westphalia. In addition, the experts expected thunderstorms for the entire southwestern half of the region, which would hardly move.

The DWD does not expect the weather situation to change significantly in the coming days either. "The air mass does not change. It will remain humid and warm at least up to and including Friday," said DWD meteorologist Malte Witt. The maximum temperatures would be above 30 degrees in each case. At night it cools down to 18 to 23 degrees.