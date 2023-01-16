GA listed : Where to eat the best burgers in Bonn

The Burgermanufaktur in Vorgebirgsstraße has vegetarian versions of all its burgers. Foto: Barbara Frommann

Bonn Burgers have still not gone out of fashion. On the contrary. Instead of soggy fast food, restaurateurs are now focusing on good ingredients and creative recipes. Here are some of Bonn’s burger restaurants.

Like many other cities, Bonn has experienced a burger boom in recent years. There are many new restaurants that specialise in the American buns with minced meat patties. But the new burgers have nothing in common with soggy fast food. The restaurants focus on good ingredients, individual taste and creative recipes. For example, they serve sweet potato fries and homemade sauces. And what about vegetarian, vegan or low-carbohydrate burgers? That may sound like a contradiction at first, but you can also find healthy burgers in Bonn. So it's not just meat lovers who get their money's worth.

Burgermanufaktur

"A passion for traditional craftsmanship" is the motto of "Burgermanufaktur" in Vorgebirgsstraße in the northern part of the city, not far from Frankenbad. It’s not only the furnishings that are rustic. The focus is on honest craftsmanship with regional products. The burgers have names like "Der Tischler" (The Carpenter) - a classic hamburger with tomato, onion, lettuce, pickle and special sauce or "Der Schmied" (The Blacksmith) - with bacon or chilli bacon, onions, tomato, pickle, cheddar cheese and special sauce.

The "Käsmacher" (cheesemaker) cheeseburger comes with a choice of goat Gouda, mountain cheese, Taleggio Cheddar, Roquefort or Parmesan. All burgers are also available in a smaller (and cheaper) version with a 120-gram instead of 200-gram patty.

The burgers costs between seven and ten euros. They are all available with a vegetarian patty, and there is also a vegan "gardener" with marinated grilled vegetables and a low carb burger without a bun. A new seasonal burger is also created every week. It comes with potato or sweet potato fries and many different homemade sauces. You can round your meal off with craft beer and homemade lemonade.

Opening hours & contact

Tuesday to Sunday 12 noon to 9 p.m., closed on Monday

Vorgebirgsstraße 60, 53119 Bonn, Germany

Tel. (0228) 98 144 955, burgermanufaktur-bonn.de

No reservation possible.

Burgerwerk

The "Burgerwerk" reopened last year in the former organic butcher's shop Rosenberg in the centre of Beuel on Friedrich-Breuer-Straße. Its special feature is that the burger patties are made in-house using only organic meat. The sauces are also homemade, and the tables are made from Euro pallets.

The selection ranges from the Classic Burger, which is 200 grams of organic beef with tomatoes, cucumbers, lettuce and red onions (8.50 euros) to the "Four Cheese High" with cheddar, mountain cheese, mozzarella and gorgonzola (9.50 euros). There are also various vegetarian and vegan burgers, for example with haloumi, red onion rings and rocket or with chickpea patty, rocket, parsley and sweet chilli sauce.

Monday to Saturday there is a lunch set meal between 12 noon and 4 p.m. For an extra 3 euros, the burger comes with fries, salad or sweet potato fries and a drink of your choice.

Opening hours & contact

Monday and Wednesday 12 noon to 9 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sundays and public holidays 5 to 9 p.m.

Friedrich-Breuer-Strasse 36, 53225 Beuel

Tel. (0228) 53 46 13 55, https://www.burgerwerk-bonn.de/



Godesburger

The meat for the patties is sourced from a family-run butcher's shop and comes from species-appropriate animal husbandry in the region, the Westerwald and the Eifel. The burger buns are supplied by a local bakery. The take-away packaging is made of corn starch and is compostable.



The "Godesburger" focuses on sustainability in several respects. The restaurant at the central Moltkeplatz in Bad Godesberg was designed barrier-free with municipal funds, and there is a menu in Braille for blind guests. People with and without disabilities work side by side here, and the eatery was awarded the Inclusion Prize of the State of North Rhine-Westphalia in 2016. It is the flagship project of the bonn-rhein-sieg-fairbindet network, which is committed to an inclusive labour market in the region.

The "Godesburger" (lettuce, tomato, fried onion rings) is available from 8.90 euros. The "Preisel Bert" (9.60 euros) surprises with camembert, cranberry sauce and rocket and the "Pelle" (4.50 euros) is a curled Bratwurst in a sausage bun with ketchup and mustard. For children, there is also the somewhat smaller "Pänz-Burger" (5.20 euros). There’s a different burger on offer every day as a daily special with mineral water and fries for 9.80 euros from 11.30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Vegetarians are also welcome

Vegetarians don't go hungry here either: The "Grüne Wiese" (8.50 euros) offers a vegetable patty, radish, tomato, cucumber and lettuce leaves. In addition, all burgers can also be ordered with a vegetarian patty at no extra charge.

Opening hours & contact

Tuesday to Thursday: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sundays and public holidays: 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Moltkeplatz 2, 53173 Bonn, Germany

Tel. (0228) 9753-1918, team@godesburger.com, www.godesburger.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/godesburger

Cowboys Burger Saloon

The handmade beef patties in "Cowboys Burger Saloon" are grilled on lava charcoal, which gives them a special smoky flavour. The restaurant at the Beethovenhalle is decorated like a saloon with a bar and cartwheels. The names of the minced meat burgers are also reminiscent of the Wild West: the "Chuck Norris" comes with bacon and homemade BBQ sauce (9.90 euros), the "Django" (8.90 euros) has jalapeños and nachos, and with the "Clint Eastwood" cheeseburger (8.90 euros), guests can choose between cheddar, blue cheese and mountain cheese.

All burgers are also available as a small (and cheaper) portion or with a vegetarian vegetable patty. In addition to fries, country potatoes and sweet potato fries, there is also coleslaw.

Opening hours & contact

Monday to Friday 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Römerstraße 2, 53111 Bonn

Tel. (0228) 85 04 17 02, cowboys-burger.de

Facebook: www.facebook.com/CowboysBurgerSaloonBonn

Bonnanza Burger Factory

The "Bonnanza Burger Factory" opened on the Poppelsdorfer Meile in 2016. There are around 15 different hamburger varieties on the menu. They start with the hamburger (lettuce, tomato, gherkin, onions, Bonnanza sauce). In the chilli version, jalapeños and chilli mayo are added to the patty, which usually weighs 200 grams. Exceptions are the noble Iberico and Black Angus burgers. These are served with jacket potatoes or sweet potato fries, for example. Cucumber lemonade is also on the menu. There is also a monthly burger.

There is a vegetarian "animal lover" with goat cheese wrapped in aubergine and courgette, salad and pesto and a vegan eco-burger with vegetable patty, rocket, tomato, cucumber, onion and salad. The ingredients are freshly processed and come from the region. An eye-catcher in the cosy, rustic ambience with brick walls and nostalgic factory lamps is the lovingly reconstructed British red telephone box. In summer, there is seating outside on the garden terrace behind or on the pavement in front of the restaurant.

Opening hours & contact

Monday to Friday: 11.30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday and Sunday: 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Clemens-August-Strasse 23, 53115 Bonn-Poppelsdorf

Facebook: www.facebook.com/bonnanzaburger, www.bonnanza-burger.de, 0228 / 92984169

Frittebud

Although the cult snack bar at the Stadthaus does not have "burger" in its name, Frittebud in the Nordstadt is a pioneer among Bonn's burger shops. In addition to fries, currywurst, Dutch frikandels and co., there is a small selection of burgers - from the basic burger with a 180-gram patty to the "Big Mik", a giant double burger with cheese, onions, bacon and 360 grams of minced meat.

The special feature: from a list of other ingredients such as jalapeño, fried onion, fried egg or feta cheese, everyone can put together an individual burger to suit their own taste. Of course, this also works with the vegetarian version.

There is also a lunch menu from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.. However, there is not much room to sit down in the iconic snack bar with its diner bar stools, retro lamps and disco ball.

Opening hours & contact

Monday to Thursday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday: 11 a.m. to 1 a.m., Saturday: 6 p.m. to 1 a.m., Sunday: closed

Franzstraße 43, 53111 Bonn

Tel. (0228) 620 88 22, www.frittebud.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/frittebud

Hans im Glück

The franchise company is now represented three times in Bonn: in Poppelsdorf, Beuel and at Friedensplatz in the centre of Bonn. "Hans im Glück" is a combination of burger grill and bar, with eight different mojitos on the menu. The shops are a bit less individual than other burger grills - after all, they are a chain. Typical for the restaurants are birch tree trunks as room dividers.

The classic is also available with hay-milk cheese. The "billy goat" is topped with goat cheese, fig sauce and bacon, the "pepper sack" with mushrooms, 3-pepper sauce and herb salad. There is also a large selection of patties and vegetarian and vegan sauces, as well as a variety of salads and a lunch and dinner set meal.

Opening hours & contact

hansimglueck-burgergrill.com

Friedensplatz 14, 53111 Bonn

Monday to Thursday: 12 to 11 p.m., Friday 12 to 0 a.m.

Tel. (0228) 98 14 07 59



Konrad-Adenauer-Platz 28, 53225 Bonn

Monday to Thursday: 12 noon to 11 p.m., Friday 12 noon to 0 a.m.

Tel. (0228) 42 24 60 82



Clemens-August-Strasse 9, 53115 Bonn

Daily noon to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday until 10 p.m.

Tel. (0228) 94 80 4000