Lighting, water, heating and air conditioning : How Bonn plans to save energy starting now

A LOOK AT THE REGION

At Drachenburg Castle, numerous measures are already being implemented to save energy. "We are in the process of reviewing and optimizing our heating control system. Where available, we want to install air-heat coupling systems and, where possible, we want to stop using gas," says Managing Director Joachim Odenthal.

According to Odenthal, the lighting at Drachenburg Castle has now been completely converted to LED lamps. Attempts are also being made to reduce the lighting even when the castle is in operation, for example in the ticket office area.

The illumination of the castle at night has already been completely switched off, not only because of possible energy savings, but especially because of light pollution. The flag lighting on the north tower of the castle is also to be deactivated.

Likewise, the water temperature in the castle will be reduced. "We are looking at everything that is possible to optimally be energy self-sufficient at some point," Odenthal explains. In some cases, however, historic preservation gets in the way. "Photovoltaic systems on the roof, for example, are not feasible," he says. Insulating the castle is also not possible, he says - although this would also make it difficult to keep the individual rooms at a good temperature. One option would be to leave the castle unheated in winter. "But we can hardly let our employees stand there at two degrees," Odenthal says. Adequate temperatures must also be kept in the restrooms.

Planning for the winter is like "looking into a crystal ball," as Odenthal puts it. "We don't use an infinite amount of energy. But if costs triple or quadruple in the winter and we have to reckon with additional costs of 350,000 to 400,000 euros, financially feasible operations would no longer be possible."

More precise measures are to be decided at the shareholders' meeting on August 19. A decision on further events in the coming months is also to be made then. "The Schlossleuchten (Castle Lights) will probably not be able to take place, and neither will the Winterleuchten (Winter Lights),” Odenthal speculates. Since energy is to be saved wherever possible, such events would probably also send a wrong signal. "As of now, we're hoping for some Christmas lighting. But even that is still unclear.”

The confectionery producer Haribo also wants to save energy - but is keeping a low profile on how it plans to do so. "Haribo not only has to deal with immensely increased costs for raw materials, energy and logistics, but also increasingly with bottlenecks. With this being the case, our energy-saving goals are coming into even sharper focus and we are taking appropriate measures internally." What does this mean in concrete terms? "We ask for your understanding that we will not go into further detail here and will continue to stay on track."

The Rhine-Sieg district and the 19 associated cities and municipalities have announced a press conference for Monday, at which they want to present their proposed concept for saving energy for the coming winter. This will also include an appeal to the residents.