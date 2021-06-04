Police are asking for tips from the public : Attempted mugging of two 18-year-old youths at the Hofgarten

Police are investigating an attempted mugging at the Hofgarten. Foto: dpa/Volker Lannert

Bonn Police are searching for two men accused of an attempted mugging in the Hofgarten late Wednesday night. They allegedly tried to mug two 18-year-old youths.

According to police, two young men, both 18-years-old, were on a park bench in the Hofgarten at around 12:45 am when one of them was approached by a man. The man threatened him with violence and demanded that he take off his jacket. The 18-year-old refused. After that, the two men allegedly grabbed him and put their arms around him. The second youth was able to leave the scene and inform the police with the help of passers-by. The perpetrators were said to have let go of the 18-year-old at that point and they fled.

According to descriptions, the two suspects were between 20 and 25 years old. One had a slight build and dark hair and was dressed in black. The other wore gray pants and a dark top, was heavyset and had dark, possibly curly hair. Both spoke German with an accent.

The criminal investigation department is asking the public for tips. If anyone was in the area at the time of the attempted mugging and saw any suspicious persons or has information that can lead to their identity, they are asked to please call 0228/15-0 or email to KK32.Bonn@polizei.nrw.de turn.