Oldest darts bistro in Bonn : Aiming at the board with concentration and muscle tension

Werner Roos is a darts master and demonstrates how to hold the dart correctly. Foto: Meike Böschemeyer

Duisdorf Werner Roos loves darts. So much so that he rolls out the carpet for the sport in the "Seventy Seven". Fans love this oldest darts bistro in Bonn.

A flashy beard and poison-green hair tips? Or would you prefer a mohawk with the nuances of a rainbow? "No, my boys do without all that," says Werner Roos, laughing and stroking his inconspicuous hairdo. A bird of paradise with an ever-changing but always striking head of hair, the Scotsman Peter Wright has made the game of darts popular worldwide. "He's a nice guy. I've met him several times," says Roos, who has some remarkable successes in darts himself.

Roos, a restaurateur from Duisdorf, was German runner-up in 2000 and came fourth in doubles at the European Championship in 2001. With the "Seventy Seven", the 62-year-old today runs, the oldest darts bistro in Bonn, as he puts it.

When you take a look at his restaurant, it soon becomes clear: for him, darts is not a leisure activity practised in pubs. "No," says Roos. "Darts is a precision sport. If you want to be successful, you not only have to practise regularly, but you also have to have great powers of concentration as well as good muscle tension," he explains.

Roos had the idea for the bistro in 1997. He worked in the unemployment office and had a quiet life with a permanent job, a regular daily routine and free weekends. But as a die-hard darts fan, he decided at a certain point to open a restaurant in Bonn for friends of the sport.

Live broadcasts on a big screen

He found a suitable bistro in the Rochus Passage in Duisdorf and converted the rooms into a darts temple. Today his "Seventy Seven" is not only the oldest but also the largest darts bistro in Bonn. And during darts tournaments, where Peter Wright showcases not only skill and precision but also his penchant for fancy hairstyles, guests in the Duisdorf pub can watch the live broadcasts on the big screen.

Although he has fulfilled a dream, catering is a back-breaking job. "It has never been an easy task," he sums up. The past pandemic years and the resulting restrictions have taken their toll on him, as they have on so many in the industry. It was only thanks to private reserves that the business survived.

Bistro with an international reputation

Roos and the "Seventy Seven" are well known in the worldwide darts scene. " I was even asked about my bistro in Duisdorf in a pub in Berlin. We are also a household name in Spain," he says proudly. "Anyone who is interested in darts knows about Seventy Seven."

This is mainly because he has been promoting the sport for decades and is committed to the end that the skilful interplay of shoulder, elbow, wrist and finger becomes popular. He does not have to convince his regulars, a sworn community of darts players.

His bistro has long been a popular address when it comes to "triple", "bull" or "bull's eye".

He is particularly proud of the fact that the Dart Connection, the only national team in the Western League, play using the electronic disc at his place. The team includes Lukas Weise, Ralf Gehrmann, Eftimios Kerasouvitis (aka Jimmy), Steve Walgenbach, Stefano Solazzo, Tobias Braun, Alex Gerdes and Sven Cremer. The team is well known in the darts world, but Roos wants the sport to become more well-known. "It would be nice if we hosted international tournaments in Bonn. Especially ones that are specifically aimed at young people," he says. But to this end, he says, you have to advertise professionally. "So far people in the business world have not yet registered that sponsoring in darts is worthwhile," Roos says.

The guests of his bistro are a sworn community that is not only united by the enthusiasm for darts but also appreciate the great team spirit. Roos experienced this five years ago. Back then, on the night of the 24th of June 2017, burglars had broken into his pub. They didn't find anything to steal, but set fire to the interior, no doubt out of frustration. Family, friends and regulars organised a charity weekend to raise money to rebuild the pub.