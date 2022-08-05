August 5 - 7 : Weekend tips for Bonn and the region

This weekend, fans of German “Schlager” music will enjoy a nine-hour fest at the Rheinaue. Foto: Markus Krampe Entertainment Group

Bonn So much live music this weekend in Bonn and surrounds, from “Simple Minds” to German “Schlager” to blues music or hits from the 80’s. It’s all outdoors and some of the concerts are free. For a little trip up the mountain, you can see the Drachenburg Castle premier “Festival of Fantasy”. These are just some of our tips for this first weekend of August.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

Up to 30,000 visitors are expected at the open-air event "Lieblingslieder" (“Favorite songs”) in the Rheinaue. Besides this and other musical highlights, one can look forward to an open-air movie night and a special festival at Drachenfels Castle. But a trip out of Bonn to Remagen is also worthwhile. Here are our leisure tips for the weekend.

"Lieblingslieder" in the Rheinaue

Besides DJ Ötzi, Beatrice Egli and Dieter Bohlen, nine other pop stars will perform their hits at the open-air event "Lieblingslieder - Deutschlands größtes Ohrwurm-Spektakel!" in Bonn's Rheinaue on Saturday. The music, a German genre called “Schlager” can be described as German pop/folk music, songs that play over and over in people’s heads here in Germany.

Where: Rheinaue, Ludwig-Erhard-Allee 20, 53175 Bonn, Germany

Note: Due to construction work, there will be no rail service to the Rheinaue on Saturday. Bus lines 610 and 611 will run from the main train station in Bonn every 10 minutes.

When: Saturday from 1 p.m. - 2 p.m.; gates open at 12 p.m.

Admission: Standing room tickets are available for 52.40 euros. Children 6 and under get in free. Tickets available at Bonnticket.de

Stadtgarten Concerts at the Alten Zoll

Free admission and outdoors - The Stadtgarten concerts are taking place again after a two-year break due to the pandemic. For almost a month, from August 5 to September 3, Bonn residents can look forward to a variety of musical genres. Among them global pop music, young Bonn rock music, Balkan beats and Bonn fusion jazz. The Lazarev Project Group will kick things off on Friday with fusion jazz from Bonn, followed by Bucharest Bohème, who will bring Balkan beats and Romanian chansons to the stage. On Saturday, the band "Bring Your Own Beer" will start with blues, followed by alternative rock from Dortmund with "Joker's Kingdom". More information is available on the city of Bonn website.

Where: Stadtgarten am Alten Zoll, Adenauerallee, 53111 Bonn, Germany.

When: Friday, August 5, from 7 p.m., Saturday, August 6, from 2 p.m.

Admission: free

Tip: On Saturday, the decentralized Bonn Street Music Festival will take place from 2-7 p.m., including at the Rheinufer Beuel and Friedensplatz in Bonn city center.

Movie nights at the Friesdorf outdoor pool

Swimming has not been possible this season at the Friesdorf outdoor pool, but there are open-air movie nights. It’s the 11th season for the movies. This weekend on Friday, the film "Contra" will be shown, on Saturday it’s “Das Licht aus dem die Träume sind”.

Where: Friesdorf outdoor pool, Margaretenstraße 14, 53175 Bonn, Germany.

When: opens at 8 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday, the film starts at 9:30 p.m.

Admission: 9 euros, some qualify for reduced fee of 7 euros.

Note: Seat cushions, blankets, etc. must be brought along yourself, chairs and camping stools are not allowed. Snack bar will be open, you are not allowed to bring in your own food and drink. More info can be found here: https://friesi.org/filmnaechte-2022/

Lively market place in Remagen

Live music will bring some life to the Marktplatz in Remagen! On Saturdays in August, people from all over the region will flock to Remagen for the open-air concerts. On August 6, the rock band "Rewinder" will perform hard rock hits from the 80’s.

Where: Remagen Marktplatz, 53424 Remagen, Germany

When: Saturday at 7 p.m.

Admission: free

More info: Lebendiger Marktplatz

Open-air concerts at KunstRasen

The music pioneers "Simple Minds" have been shaping the post-punk era for 40 years and have not only already sold 60 million records, but also have a musical presence in stadiums worldwide. Besides this band, "The BossHoss", seven rock musicians who are currently on tour with their eighth album "Black Is Beautiful", will perform on Sunday evening at the KunstRasen in Bonn Gronau.

Where: KunstRasen Bonn Gronau, 53113 Bonn, Germany.

When: Friday from 6:30 p.m. (Simple Minds) and Sunday at 7 p.m. (The BossHoss).

Admission: Tickets for the Simple Minds concert are available from 60.50 euros at Bonnticket.de Tickets for The Bosshoss are available at the same website, starting at 60.90 euros.

"Festival of Fantasy" at Drachenburg Castle

The “Festival of Fantasy” premiers this weekend. Visitors can enter the castle grounds starting at 2 p.m. From 3 p.m. the program for young and old begins with whimsical circus comedy, classical improvisation and fantasy figures. The 17 artists will entertain on five different stages and squares. Guests can move freely between the stages in the event area. At the end of the program at 8 p.m., there is still an hour to meet the artists.

Where: Drachenfelsstrasse 118, 53639 Königswinter, Germany

When: Saturday and Sunday, 2 p.m.-2 p.m. each day.

Admission: adults 15 euros; children from 4 - 17 years 10 euros; tickets can be purchased here: Schloss Drachenburg

"NEO - Future Today" at the GOP Varieté Theater.

The "new" is often groundbreaking, surprising, startling, unusual and transcending borders. The GOP show serves up all these facets of new to its audience: performers include some great discoveries from the world's festivals and circus schools, accompanied by live music.

Where: Karl-Carstens-Strasse 1, 53313 Bonn, Germany

When: Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 6 and 9 p.m., Sunday at 2 and 6 p.m.

Admission: Tickets are available from 42.90 euros at bonnticket.de

New Variety Show at the Pantheon Theater Bonn

The Pantheon ends its summer break this week and returns with a new program. At the center of this year's new Variety show "Café des artistes" is the artists' café, a meeting place of talented artists who tell their stories to the audience through breathtaking acrobatics. In the exchange with other artists, a lively, contemporary Varieté is created.

Where: Pantheon Theater, Siegburger Strasse 42, 53229 Bonn, Germany

When: Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 5 p.m.

Admission: Please see here for tickets: Vorverkaufsstellen

Poetree - Reading in the Botanical Garden

Trees are the theme of Jurek Becker's well-known novel "Jacob the Liar", excerpts from this will be read at the outdoor reading on Sunday afternoon. The reading will last 90 minutes and will be moderated by poet Sabine Schiffner. The project is a cooperation of the Künstlerforum Bonn and Ovada in Oxford.

Where: Bonn Botanical Gardens, Meckenheimer Allee 169, 53115 Bonn, Germany.

When: Sunday at 3 p.m.

Admission: free of charge, drinks can be brought along

Breweries and beer culture Bonn

Have you already explored the breweries and beer places of Bonn city? Countless breweries, whether owned by the city, the church or once owned privately, once shaped the cityscape of Bonn. There are countless traditions and arguments about which is the best beer. A guided tour of around 2.5 hours provides insights into exciting stories about the rules and the art of brewing beer and the founding of the Bürgerliches Brauhaus Bonn.

Where: Meeting point in front of the main entrance of Bonn Cathedral.

When: Saturday at 6 p.m.

Tickets: Available here: Stadtführungen

Cost: 12 euros, some qualify for reduced fee of 10 euros