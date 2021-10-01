Future Conference in the Grafschaft area : Almost all destroyed houses on the Ahr may be rebuilt

During the flood disaster, after extremely heavy rain, 133 people were killed, hundreds of residents injured, and thousands of houses damaged or destroyed on July 14 and 15 in the river valley, which is popular with tourists. Foto: dpa/Boris Roessler

Grafschaft After the deadly floods in the Ahr Valley, only a relatively small number of destroyed houses may not be rebuilt due to further flood risk, according to the Rhineland-Palatinate state government.

Referring to a new risk map, Prime Minister Malu Dreyer (SPD) said at a so-called future conference on Thursday evening in Grafschaft high above the Ahr river that the "vast majority of homeowners and house owners" could rehabilitate on the spot. "There are only relatively few destroyed houses, which are located in the special danger area of the flood plain and cannot be rebuilt at the old location," Dreyer added. The state government's on-site representative, Günter Kern, said, "We have talked to 34 affected people who are not allowed to rebuild because they are in the special hazard area."

According to Dreyer, these talks were about finding a new building site or other individual solutions before the risk map was published. Starting this Monday, he said, there would be residents' meetings in the towns to rebuild damaged or destroyed buildings. In addition, citizens can get individual advice from architects on drying flood-damaged houses or on flood-adapted construction at 16 so-called Infopoints in the Ahr Valley.

