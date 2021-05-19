"Ride of Silence" : Bike parade through Bonn on Wednesday evening

The demonstration "Ride of Silence" - here in a pic from 2019 - is to remember accident victims. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn A bicycle parade is to take place in Bonn on Wednesday evening to commemorate victims of traffic accidents. Police warn of short-term traffic disruptions along the route.

<div id="mobilebanner_2"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot("mobilebanner_2"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script> <div id="halfpagead"></div><script>(function() { var init = function init() { if (!window.park || !window.park.googlePublisherTag || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.isReady() || !window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot) { window.setTimeout(init, 100); return; } window.setTimeout(function() { window.park.googlePublisherTag.displaySlot("halfpagead"); }, 100); }; init();})();</script> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

A bicycle demonstration under the motto "Ride of Silence" will take place in Bonn on Wednesday evening. As the ADFC explained in a post on Facebook, the silent commemorative ride is intended to remember all cyclists as well as pedestrians who died in accidents in Bonn and the Rhein-Sieg district last year, including a four-year-old from Niederkassel.

According to police, the parade will start at about 6 p.m. from Münsterplatz and move until about 7. 30 p.m. along the following route through the city: Martinsplatz - Am Hof - Rathausgasse - Rheingasse - Brassertufer - Moses-Hess-Ufer - Josefstraße - Doetschstraße - Berliner Freiheit - Sandkaule - Welschnonnenstraße - Römerstraße - Augustusring - Kaiser-Karl-Ring - Kölnstraße - Lievelingsweg - Potsdamer Platz - Heinrich-Böll-Ring - corner Heinrich-Böll-Ring/Bornheimer Straße: Intermediate rally and minute of remembrance - Bornheimer Straße - Hochstadenring - Viktoriabrücke - Endenicher Straße - Hermann-Wandersleb-Ring - Frongasse - Brahmstraße - Alfred-Bucherer-Straße - Sebastianstraße - Clemens-August-Straße - Meckenheimer Allee - Poppelsdorfer Allee - Quantiusstraße - Südunterführung - Am Hauptbahnhof - Rabinstraße - Am Alten Friedhof - Berliner Platz - Oxfordstraße - Bertha-von-Suttner-Platz - Belderberg - Rathausgasse - Am Hof - Martinsplatz - Münsterplatz.

According to the announcement, there may be brief traffic disruptions on the route.