"Ride of Silence" : Bike parade through Bonn on Wednesday evening
Bonn A bicycle parade is to take place in Bonn on Wednesday evening to commemorate victims of traffic accidents. Police warn of short-term traffic disruptions along the route.
A bicycle demonstration under the motto "Ride of Silence" will take place in Bonn on Wednesday evening. As the ADFC explained in a post on Facebook, the silent commemorative ride is intended to remember all cyclists as well as pedestrians who died in accidents in Bonn and the Rhein-Sieg district last year, including a four-year-old from Niederkassel.
According to police, the parade will start at about 6 p.m. from Münsterplatz and move until about 7. 30 p.m. along the following route through the city: Martinsplatz - Am Hof - Rathausgasse - Rheingasse - Brassertufer - Moses-Hess-Ufer - Josefstraße - Doetschstraße - Berliner Freiheit - Sandkaule - Welschnonnenstraße - Römerstraße - Augustusring - Kaiser-Karl-Ring - Kölnstraße - Lievelingsweg - Potsdamer Platz - Heinrich-Böll-Ring - corner Heinrich-Böll-Ring/Bornheimer Straße: Intermediate rally and minute of remembrance - Bornheimer Straße - Hochstadenring - Viktoriabrücke - Endenicher Straße - Hermann-Wandersleb-Ring - Frongasse - Brahmstraße - Alfred-Bucherer-Straße - Sebastianstraße - Clemens-August-Straße - Meckenheimer Allee - Poppelsdorfer Allee - Quantiusstraße - Südunterführung - Am Hauptbahnhof - Rabinstraße - Am Alten Friedhof - Berliner Platz - Oxfordstraße - Bertha-von-Suttner-Platz - Belderberg - Rathausgasse - Am Hof - Martinsplatz - Münsterplatz.
According to the announcement, there may be brief traffic disruptions on the route.
(Original text: Christine Bähr, Translation: Mareike Graepel)