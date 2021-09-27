Covid update : Bonn incidence rate continues to drop over weekend

Bonn Data released on Monday morning shows the Covid-19 incidence rate dropped significantly over the weekend in Bonn. But the German national incidence rate is holding steady. Here is a short update from the GA live blog on coronavirus.

Coronavirus cases in Bonn and the Rhein-Sieg district

The seven-day incidence rate in Bonn is at 52 on Monday, meaning it has once again decreased significantly over the weekend. On Friday, it was still at 65.5. The city recorded 172 new infections in the past seven days, 438 people are currently considered infected. For the Rhine-Sieg district, the North Rhine-Westphalia State Center (LZG) reports an incidence of 41 on Monday.

RKI reports 3,022 new Covid-19 infections - incidence at 61.7 in Germany

In Germany, however, there has been little momentum in the seven-day incidence compared to the previous day. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reported an incidence of 61.7 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants on Monday morning. On the previous day it had been 61.4, and a week ago it was 71.0. The health offices in Germany reported to the RKI 3,022 new Covid-19 infections within one day. This is according to data from the RKI dashboard as of 4:36 a.m. A week ago, the number had been 3,736 infections.

