Numerous cancellations on DB routes in Octobe : Cologne/Bonn Airport temporarily inaccessible by train

Several trains will not be able to travel via Cologne/Bonn Airport from Friday. Photo: dpa Foto: dpa/Oliver Berg

Rhein-Sieg-Kreis Deutsche Bahn reports numerous cancellations and changes in the timetable between Cologne, Siegburg, Wissen (Sieg) and Unkel. Cologne/Bonn Airport will be temporarily inaccessible by train.

There will be numerous cancellations and changes in the timetable on the Sieg line. According to Deutsche Bahn (DB), work is being carried out simultaneously on tracks, points and bridges, resulting in cancellations, diversions and rail replacement services in varying sections and periods of local traffic.

The RE 8 will not stop in Porz until Tuesday. Passengers are requested to use the trains of the S 12 line. All trains between Rheinbrohl and Linz (Rhine) will also be cancelled until Tuesday. Buses will be running as a replacement.

RE 9 trains will be cancelled between 8.15 pm on Tuesday, 18 October and 9.30 pm on Tuesday, 1 November between Wissen and Betzdorf. This also applies to the trains of the RB 90 & RB 93 on this section of the route. Buses will run as a replacement.

According to DB, Cologne/Bonn Airport will not be accessible by local rail passenger transport (SPNV) between 9 p.m. on Friday, 29 October and 4 a.m. on Monday, 31 October.

There will be changes on lines S 19, RB 26 and 27 as well as RE 1 and RE 6:

S 19 (DB Regio NRW): All trains will be diverted between Cologne Trimbornstraße and Porz-Wahn without stopping. The stops in Köln Frankfurter Straße and Köln/Bonn Flughafen are cancelled. Buses will run between Köln Messe/Deutz and Porz-Wahn, stopping at Köln Frankfurter Straße and Köln/Bonn Flughafen. Passengers travelling to Köln Frankfurter Straße and Köln/Bonn Flughafen are requested to use the rail replacement service from Köln Messe/Deutz or Porz-Wahn.

RB 26 (MittelRheinBahn): There will be a partial cancellation between Köln Messe/Deutz and Köln/Bonn Flughafen.

RB 27 (DB Regio NRW): Trains will be diverted and the stop Cologne/Bonn Airport will be cancelled.

RE 1 and RE 6 (RRX, NationalExpress): There will be a partial cancellation between Cologne Hbf and Cologne/Bonn Airport.

Deutsche Bahn (DB) is tackling the infrastructure along the Siegstrecke: Since last month, construction experts have been working on tracks, points, bridges and a tunnel between Cologne and Siegen. By the end of the year, they will have renewed a total of almost nine kilometres of track, four switches and carried out maintenance work on five bridges. For the track renewal alone, they are replacing almost 15,000 sleepers and nearly 24,000 tonnes of ballast. DB is investing more than 12 million euros in the infrastructure between Cologne and Siegen.

The timetable changes are available at bauinfos.deutschebahn.com/nrw and via the "DB Bauarbeiten" app.

Original text: Dylan Cem Akalin