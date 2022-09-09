Rain leaks into signal box : Disruptions in rail traffic around Cologne expected until Saturday

The platforms at Cologne Central Station were nearly deserted on Thursday. A broken signal box virtually paralyzed operations at Cologne Central Station. Foto: dpa/Federico Gambarini

Cologne Water damage has destroyed a signal box in Cologne. Repairs are extensive, and trains on the line to Bonn are cancelled or delayed. Travelers will probably have to reckon with disruptions for some time to come.

Due to a broken signal box at Cologne Central Station, there will probably be considerable disruptions to train traffic until Saturday, Deutsche Bahn announced on its website.

A water leak damaged the signal box on Thursday and almost completely paralyzed Cologne Central Station, a DB spokesman said. No trains could stop there, only S-Bahnen (trams) were running. There were numerous delays and cancellations. Besides long-distance traffic, local traffic is also affected. On the line between Cologne and Bonn, there are also obstructions.

Long-distance trains will be diverted via the Cologne Messe/Deutz station on the right bank of the Rhine when possible. Travelers headed for Cologne Central Station were asked to get off at Deutz and then take the S-Bahn or walk to the other side of the Rhine. Local trains were also diverted or partially cancelled.

In the morning, water damage occurred outside the railroad premises, DB explained. Water flowed into the signal box next to the station and caused massive damage to the technology. The repairs needed are extensive because cables and other parts have to be replaced. Technicians are working at full speed to get it fixed.