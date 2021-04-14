Stricter lockdown : Emergency brake brings new restrictions

The hospitality industry - like here in Berlin - continues to suffer heavily from the consequences of the Corona Lockdown. Foto: dpa/Paul Zinken

Berlin. After weeks of wrangling, the lockdown is to be tightened. The government wants to break the third Corona wave with uniform regulations. What restrictions and rules does the emergency brake bring? An overview.

People in large parts of Germany will have to prepare for curfew restrictions and closed stores according to mandatory nationwide guidelines.

A corresponding amendment to the Infection Protection Act was approved by the federal cabinet in Berlin on Tuesday, Deutsche Presse-Agentur has learned.

Thus, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. staying outside an apartment, flat or house or an associated garden is not to be permitted in principle. This is not to apply, if for example dogs have to be walked or the reason to leave the home is connected to work. These and other restrictions are to apply if the 7-day incidence in a county or city exceeds 100 on three consecutive days. This means that within one week there are more than 100 newly infected persons per 100,000 inhabitants.

A new section 28b of the Infection Protection Act will also stipulate that private gatherings in public or private spaces will only be permitted if they are attended by no more than the members of a household and one other person, including associated children up to the age of 14. In the case of funerals, up to 15 persons shall be allowed to gather.

Among other things, in the event of a higher incidence, most stores and recreational and cultural facilities, as well as restaurants, will also not be allowed to open. The food trade, beverage markets, health food stores, baby specialist markets, pharmacies, Sanitätshäuser, drugstores, opticians, hearing aid acousticians, gas stations, places of newspaper sales, bookshops, flower specialist shops, animal supplies markets, food markets and garden markets are to be excluded. Spacing and hygiene concepts are to apply here.

The practice of sports shall be allowed only in the form of non-contact practice of individual sports. They are to be allowed to be practiced alone, in pairs or with members of one's own household. Exceptions will continue to be made for the competition and training activities of professional athletes and competitive athletes of the federal and state squads, but only without spectators.

Accordingly, it is permissible to open dining rooms in medical or nursing facilities, gastronomic services in accommodation establishments that serve exclusively to provide food and drink for persons who are permitted to be accommodated, services for homeless people, the provision of food and drink to long-distance bus and truck drivers, and non-public canteens. The delivery of food and beverages and their sale for takeaway should also continue to be permitted.

However, overnight accommodation for tourist purposes is to be prohibited if there is a corresponding incidence in a region.

According to the resolution, services that serve medical, therapeutic, nursing or pastoral purposes as well as hairdressing establishments may be opened - in each case with a mask.

In schools, face-to-face classes would be allowed only with two corona tests per week. If the 7-day incidence exceeds 200 for three consecutive days in a county or incorporated city, face-to-face classes are to be prohibited.

For hours, the regulations had been negotiated under stress. According to dpa information, important points in the bill are said to have been taken into account by the federal government in accordance with the wishes of the parliamentary groups and the states. After the cabinet decision, the Bundestag and Bundesrat will discuss the draft. A two-thirds majority is required for a quick referral this week. Although the Bundesrat does not have to approve the bill, it can object to it.

In addition to the amendment to the Infection Protection Act, the Cabinet has also launched an obligation to offer coronatests in companies. The draft of an amended Occupational Health and Safety Ordinance stipulates that companies must generally make tests available to their employees once a week.

The stricter lockdown and testing rules are intended to depress the numbers of infected people, of Covid 19 sufferers and of deaths until progressive vaccination can also keep the incidence of infection under control.