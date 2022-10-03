Police is asking for information : Five injured in hit-and-run car accident in Meckenheim

There was a car accident on Saturday evening on the Rheinbacher Landstraße shortly before the exit of Meckenheim at about 6.20 pm. Five people were injured.

There was a car accident on Saturday evening on the Rheinbacher Landstraße shortly before the exit of Meckenheim at about 6.20 pm. According to police chief inspector Ima Gilgen, three cars were travelling on Rheinbacher Landstraße in the direction of Rheinbach when the driver of a red car allegedly attempted to overtake the two cars in front by driving on a restricted area. The driver aborted the attempt to overtake and swerved back into the lane. In the process, they collided with the car of a 24-year-old man, who sustained minor injuries. The driver of the red car then collided with another car in front, which contained a 47-year-old woman, a 12-year-old boy, a 15-year-old boy and a 70-year-old woman. This car overturned and came to rest on its left side. The 15-year-old was seriously injured in the accident, the remaining occupants suffered minor injuries. Rescue workers took the injured to hospital.