Streetfood Festival : Food from all over the world in Bad Godesberg

Jeanette Carbonaro (69) and Roberto Carbonaro (62). Foto: Niklas Schröder

Bad Godesberg Indonesian cuisine and Bubble waffles - This weekend, a street food festival with live music will take place on Theaterplatz in the city center of Bad Godesberg. 15 food trucks will be taking part, bringing an international flavor and tasty dishes.

Anyone who wants to try Indonesian cuisine will truly get their money's worth at the „Mama kocht für dich“ ("Mama cooks for you”) stand. For seven years, Jeannette Carbonaro (69) has been touring the Rhineland with her snack stand and cooking traditional Indonesian cuisine for visitors. It was her son who gave her the idea, as she recounts. "My son came home from a street food festival and reported that there was no Indonesian food there yet. He asked me if I wanted to try it." Carbonaro now offers Indonesian classics like the chicken dish "Sate with Peanut Sauce." But the "Ayam Merah" is also popular with diners. In this chicken dish, sweet meets spicy. The beef "Semur - Pulled Beef" is a bit spicier. All plates are served with fresh vegetables, fragrant rice and crab chips. "If you find it difficult to choose, you can also have a mixed plate with all three varieties," explains employee Roberto Carbonaro (62).

Ice cream in a waffle

Anyone who wants to try a waffle with ice cream in a completely different way should not miss "Waffle Moments" in front of the Godesberger Theater. The so-called "Bubble Waffle" is crispy on the outside and very fluffy on the inside, says co-owner Dominik Mänß (29). "It's a golden-yellow waffle batter made from our own recipe, and the waffles are a bit different in consistency than what you're used to." They use special waffle irons just to make these waffles. The warm pastries are filled with ice cream, whipped cream and various toppings, such as Kinderschokolade, marshmallows or different fruits like blueberries, raspberries and bananas - plus hazelnut brittle or chocolate shavings. Four different sauces add the finishing touch to the sweet work of art. "We have different creations so there's something for everyone," says co-owner Eleen Bouzid, 29.

Eleen Bouzid (29) and Dominik Mänß (29). Foto: Niklas Schröder

Food and live music

The Streetfood Festival offers the perfect mix of good food and entertaining music, says event manager Cedric Ostermann of JUST Festivals Event Media GmbH. According to the organizer, visitors do not have any corona rules to worry about. "There are no restrictions, so visitors can feast and stay awhile without worry," project manager Linda Nolte tells GA. How many visitors will ultimately come to Theaterplatz, she can not estimate. "Since this is the first time we are doing such an event in Bonn and we also had the long coronavirus break, it is difficult to say how many visitors will show up," says Nolte. "We are excited and looking forward to the weekend.”

Street food on the weekend

The "Street Food & Music Festival Bad Godesberg" can be visited this weekend: Saturday, April 23, from 2 pm and Sunday, April 24, from 1 pm. Besides the "unique combination of international culinary art," the organizer also promises a “variety of music.” On Saturday at 3 p.m., for example, Roughhouse and Julie Gioness will perform on stage. German-based pop artist Julie Lioness will join Roughhouse to play a mix of reggae and dancehall. Things will be more relaxed on Sunday with the band "Wandering Souls” when "two voices, two guitars, two songwriters” give the audience some dreamy lyrics. Their genre is somewhere between country and indie folk. Sunday is especially for families and promises to have some fun activities for the younger visitors. Children can climb into a bouncy castle as well as try out the children's face painting and sand painting.

(Orig. text: Niklas Schröder; Translation: ck)