Public transport will be affected : Thousands expected at peace demonstration in Bonn on Friday

A peace demonstration and protest against the war in Ukraine will take place on Friday in Bonn. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn A "Student Peace and Solidarity Walk" to protest the war in Ukraine will march through Bonn on Friday evening. Organizers expect up to 4,500 participants. Bus and tram services will experience considerable disruptions.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

On Friday, April 22, at 6 p.m., a "Student Peace and Solidarity Walk" to protest the war in Ukraine will make its way through Bonn city center. On Wednesday, police reported that the organizers were expecting up to 4,500 participants. They will gather starting at 6 pm in the Hofgarten in Bonn city center. The demonstration is then expected to move through the city along the following route:

Hofgarten, Am Neutor, Martinsplatz, Remigiusstrasse, Markt, Wenzelgasse, Friedrichstrasse, Wilhelmstrasse, Alexanderstrasse, Dorotheenstrasse, Adolfstrasse, Vorgebirgsstrasse, Maxstrasse, Sterntorbrücke, Friedrichstrasse, Kasernenstrasse, Vivatsgasse, Münsterplatz, Martinsplatz, Am Neutor.

The demonstration is expected to finish after arriving back at the Bonn Hofgarten at around 9:30 p.m. Traffic disruptions should be expected along the demonstration route.

Bonn public transportation company Stadtwerke Bonn says passengers should expect route closures, detours and delays for buses and trams during the demonstration. The bus stops "Friedensplatz", "Stadthaus" and "Markt" will be temporarily unavailable. Passengers are asked to use the central bus station instead. The bus stops in the old town will also experience interruptions in service.

Line 66 will also be affected. The tram line will not be able to run between Konrad-Adenauer-Platz and the main station. Line 62 will not be able to operate between Bertha-von-Suttner-Platz and Thomas-Mann-Strasse, and Line 61 will not be able to travel between Rheinische-Kliniken and Thomas-Mann-Strasse.