Festival in Bonn : Green Juice in Bonn-Beuel starts a day early

It's finally time to dance, sing and hug each other again at Park Neu-Vilich in Bonn: The Green Juice Festival will kick off on a Thursday. Foto: Rainer Keuenhof

Bonn The organisers of the Green Juice Festival announced two surprises for this year's festival: The 2022 festival will start on Thursday and thus last one day longer.

"After two years of pandemic abstinence, it's finally time to dance, sing and hug together again at Park Neu-Vilich in Bonn," write the organisers of the Green Juice Festival in a long Facebook post announcing two surprises for this year's festival this Monday: The 2022 Green Juice Festival will start on a Thursday and thus last one day longer. "As a big thank you for your loyalty in the past two years without a festival, we are adding another day this summer. This means the start of the Green Juice Festival 2022 will be 28 July."

And not only that. The already known line-up - announced are the Antilopen Gang, Die Orsons, Leoniden, Provinz, Massendefekt, as well as numerous other bands - will be joined by another headliner. However, the organisers do not want to reveal who it will be yet. Only this much: "The grand finale of Thursday will be a headliner that will be a real head-turner.“

Advance ticket sales have already begun. Those who have already secured a weekend ticket will get the extra festival day for free. The Green Juice Festival in Beuel is now far removed from the small friends concert it once was. More than ten thousand visitors came last time. This year, the Green Juice Festival will take place from 28 to 30 July.

(Original text: (lsa); Translation: Mareike Graepel)