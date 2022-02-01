Drugs worth millions : Investigators smash drug gang: trail leads to Bonn

A customs officer in front of the seized drugs. Photo: Essen Customs Foto: Zoll Essen

Cologne Police and customs have broken up a drug gang and seized marijuana and hashish with a street value of 1.4 million Euro. The gang's trail leads to Bonn.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

Investigations against the seven-member group, which allegedly sold drugs from other European countries in the Cologne area, had been going on since the summer. In the meantime, a breakthrough has been made in the investigation, according to a statement by the Essen Customs Investigation Office on Monday.

After analysing encrypted mobile phones, the investigators intercepted a lorry in a hall in Kerpen on 20 January, with 130 kilos of marijuana hidden under its false floor. In the driver's cab, the investigators found 20 kilos of hashish. The 50-year-old driver as well as a 22-year-old from Bonn and a 31-year-old from Elsdorf were arrested.

Subsequently, their flats were searched, where electronic evidence and ammunition were seized. After evaluating the evidence, the trail led to a "bunker flat" in Bonn, where the officers found, among other things, a revolver with 130 cartridges, a choking wood (nunchaku) and various mobile phones on 21 January. According to GA information, the bunker flat in question was located in Bonn-Beuel. On 27 January, the investigators then carried out nine searches in Cologne, Dormagen and Elsdorf. More than 170,000 Euro in cash and five luxury watches were seized. Now there is also a suspicion of money laundering.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_3"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

A 29-year-old from Cologne was remanded in custody. Three of the seven suspected gang members and the lorry driver are now in custody. Four other persons are still at large.

Original text: (dpa/ga)