Latest Coronavirus figures : NRW Coronavirus incidences continue to fall slightly

Symbol. Foto: dpa/Federico Gambarini

Figures are rising nationwide, but falling slightly in NRW, according to the latest figures from the RKI.

The number of new Coronavirus infections per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days in North Rhine-Westphalia has continued to fall slightly. According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the incidence on Monday was 1404, down from 1415 on Sunday. The figure in NRW was thus further below the national value of 1714.

The so-called hospitalisation incidence also decreased in NRW: The State Centre for Health said the number of patients infected with Coronavirus who were admitted to hospital within seven days was 7.83 per 100,000 inhabitants. On Sunday the figure was 8.01. The proportion of Covid 19 patients in intensive care units in the state, on the other hand, rose slightly to 9.1 on Monday (Sunday: 8.9).

Meanwhile, the nationwide seven-day incidence has again risen slightly. The RKI reported the value of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants and week at 1714.2 on Monday morning. For comparison: This was 1708.7 the previous day. Health authorities in Germany reported 92,314 new Corona infections to the RKI within one day.

Experts assume a high number of cases that are not recorded in the RKI data. One reason is the limited capacities of health offices, for example, where contacts are often only followed up to a limited extent.

According to the new data, 13 deaths were recorded in Germany within 24 hours. A week ago, there were 19 deaths. The total number of people who have died so far from or with the involvement of a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 has risen to 126,929.