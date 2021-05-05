Checked at the main station
:
Police arrest internationally wanted criminal in Bonn
Bonn The Federal Police checked a 42-year-old man at the main railway station in Bonn on Monday. In the process, they discovered that the man was wanted on a European arrest warrant. He allegedly tried to kill someone in Hungary in 2017.
On Monday, the Federal Police arrested a man at Bonn Central Station who was wanted internationally for grievous bodily harm. The 42-year-old allegedly tried to kill someone in Hungary in 2017, according to police. According to the report, the Hungarian injured the opponent so badly that he had to be treated in hospital for serious injuries.
The officers checked the man on Monday afternoon at around 4 p.m. and found that a European arrest warrant had been issued for him. The police officers arrested the 42-year-old and handed him over to the Hungarian authorities. He will now serve a two-year prison sentence in Hungary.
(Original text: ga, Translation: Mareike Graepel)
