New contact rules : Restrictions also apply in private homes in NRW

Düsseldorf On Tuesday evening, the federal government together with the heads of the German states announced new Corona measures. Armin Laschet confirmed that they also apply to private homes in NRW.

The drastic contact restrictions to combat the Corona pandemic will apply in North Rhine-Westphalia in public spaces and also in people's own homes. Minister President Armin Laschet (CDU) made this clear on Tuesday in Düsseldorf after the federal-state consultations. In future, according to the federal-state decision, private gatherings will only be permitted among members of one's own household and with a maximum of one other person not living in the household.

As at Christmas, however, there will be no controls in the private sphere, Laschet said. "We had the very good experience at Christmas that people complied without the police counting how many members were sitting under the Christmas tree.

"The new contact rule means that a family of three, for example, cannot visit grandparents together. And parents in need of care may only be visited by a relative who is not part of the household, Laschet said. For private gatherings, "one household and one other person" applies.