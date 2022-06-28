Veltins Arena in Gelsenkirchen : Win tickets for Ed Sheeran concert

Ed Sheeran is playing in Gelsenkirchen in July. The GA is giving away 5x2 tickets. Foto: dpa/Ian West

Bonn As part of his current tour, the English star Ed Sheeran will also give concerts in the Veltins Arena in Gelsenkirchen in July. You can win tickets for one of the concerts here.

Since April, the English star Ed Sheeran has been touring stadiums all over Europe with his current "The Mathematics Tour". In July, he will be a guest at the Veltins Arena in Gelsenkirchen for three concerts. More than 165,000 tickets have already been sold for the three consecutive stadium shows. The General-Anzeiger, together with the concert organiser Dirk Becker Entertainment, is giving away 5x2 tickets for the concert on Saturday, 9 July. The concert starts at 7 pm, the support act already at 6 pm. Main support is the British singer-songwriter Maisie Peters.

To enter the competition, please send us an email to online@ga.de with the subject „Gewinnspiel Ed Sheeran". Please include your full name and address in the email. We will notify the winners by email. The tickets will be available for collection on the day of the concert at the Veltins Arena in Gelsenkirchen. An identity card must be presented for this purpose. The competition ends at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, 5 July.

Participation is only possible from the age of 18; employees of General-Anzeiger Bonn GmbH or affiliated companies are excluded. The organiser of the game, General-Anzeiger Bonn GmbH, collects the data previously provided by you in order to carry out the competition. The data processing serves exclusively the purpose of carrying out the promotion in accordance with Art. 6 (1) b) EU-DSGVO. The data will be passed on to the sponsors, as this is necessary for the implementation of the competition. Further information on our conditions of participation at ga.de/verlag/abo-und-service/datenerhebung. The information obligations according to Art. 13 DSGVO can be found at ga.de/verlag/datenerhebung/.

Original text: GA