70 Years of American Housing Estate : Plittersdorf's American Soul

1950's super chic: Petra and Christian Klee drove up to the Stimson Memorial Chapel in their Oldsmobile Super 88. The Amerikanische Siedlung (American Residential Estate) was built during this era. Foto: Stefan Knopp

Plittersdorf Plittersdorf The 70th anniversary of the Amerikanische Siedlung in Plittersdorf was celebrated with a party around the Stimson Memorial Chapel. Guests included residents who had even met John F. Kennedy in person.

When the Americans celebrated the 200th anniversary of their nation, there was also a party in Bonn, more precisely at the "American Embassy Club". Wolfgang Heedt from Plittersdorf was there as a teenager on 4 July 1976 when a magnificent fireworks display was set off over the American Settlement. "We all lay on the grass and marvelled," he remembers. There were no fireworks to mark the 70th anniversary of the settlement, but there was a good-humoured celebration last Saturday in front of the Stimson Memorial Chapel.

Visitors were treated to a children's programme, music, old photos from the construction of the Siedlung from 1951 to Bill Clinton's visit in 1999 and much more. Fancy classic cars were parked in front of the chapel. One of them was the 1959 Oldsmobile Super 88 with V8 Rocket Engine, driven by Petra and Christian Klee, who live out their passion for the 1950s. There was a ceremony in the chapel, and the guest of honour was the US Consul General for NRW, Pauline Kao. In her speech, she emphasised that democracy was the most valuable of all forms of government and reminded the guests that democracy in Germany was also partially developed in this place. The Stimson Memorial Chapel is an important symbol of German-American friendship, she said.

John F. Kennedy moviegoer

The church as the centre of the Amerikanische Siedlung is also important to Karin Ulrich and her sister Brigitte Müller-Schönau, not least because it is the only building besides the residential buildings, a kindergarten and the Embassy Club that escaped the demolition wave. The shopping mall, the post office, the cinema, the school, a swimming pool, a bowling alley and the heating plant - all gone. The sisters remember the cinema especially fondly. "You could get popcorn. That didn't exist in Germany back then," says Müller-Schönau. And Ulrich had an extraordinary encounter through a shrewd manoeuvre. "I had been told that when John F. Kennedy was here, he always used the back entrance to the cinema." On one of his visits, she positioned herself there and got to shake hands with the surprised US president.

For Walter A. Bawell, Kennedy's visit in 1969 was an important moment in the German-American relationship. Bawell came to the High Commisioners of Germany (HICOG) residential estate as a colonel and worked at the US embassy in the 1980s and 1990s. He still lives on the estate today. Kennedy's meeting with Konrad Adenauer at the US Embassy Club was a "turning point", he said at the ceremony. But this relationship had begun earlier, in his eyes in 1954, when young Germans preferred to listen to "rock around the clock" on the American Forces Network rather than homegrown songs. He saw the HICOG settlement as an expression of this friendship. "This community was international from the beginning."

Parties with the Marines

The sisters Ulrich and Müller-Schönau confirmed this. "It was a microcosmos," said Karin Ulrich, "the famous World in a Nutshell. People approach each other, greet each other." She loves the estate because of this element of internationality, but also because of the wide streets and generous green spaces. The local Americans had been very open-hearted and sympathetic, reported two other residents of the settlement. For example, they were always very welcome when the Marines had their "Thank God it's Friday" parties - which was every Friday.

Mayor Ursula Sautter attended on behalf of the city of Bonn, and Deputy Bad Godesberg District Mayor Michael Wenzel also spoke. He hoped that the Embassy Club could be maintained with the help of the Montag Foundation. Mario Weyers, pastor of the American Protestant Church Bonn (APC), praised the fact that the Stimson Memorial Chapel, which President Clinton officially donated to the city of Bonn in 1999, had become a multicultural meeting place through the work of the Association. Besides the APC, a Korean, a Sri Lankan and a Russian Messianic congregation use the chapel. The president of this Association, Angela Beckmann, also praised the building as a symbol of the German-American Embassy.

Unique architecture

Residents of the HICOG housing estate in Plittersdorf and guests celebrate the 70th anniversary of the housing estate in front of the Stimson Memorial Chapel.

HOW THE HICOG HOUSING ESTATES CAME INTO BEING Flats for US employees From 21 September 1949 to 10 May 1955, the Occupation Statute governed relations between the three western occupying powers and the conquered state of Germany. The supreme officeholders of the respective nations were the High Commissioners of Germany, or HICOG. These High Commissioners belonged to the High Allied Commission, which first worked at Petersberg and in 1952 moved to the Bad Godesberg Deichmannsaue. It enacted laws for a basic democratic order, with which Germany became a sovereign state in 1955. During this period, the French provided one High Commissioner, and the US and British successively provided three each. The HICOG settlements were created as residential areas for employees of the US commissioners: American employees lived in the settlement between Plittersdorf and Rheinaue, the German ones were housed in Pennenfeld and Tannenbusch. The Plittersdorf housing estate was built according to plans by the architect Sep Ruf and the landscape architects Hermann Mattem and Heinrich Raderschall. kpo