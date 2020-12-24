DER Tourism : Right to free cancellation for January bookings too
Frankfurt/Main It remains unclear what the future holds for the travel business. Tour operators are counting on the fact that some people have already booked their summer holidays - and are being accommodating with rebookings and cancellations.
DER Touristik is extending its free rebooking and cancellation policy into the new year. Anyone who books a package holiday with a departure date up to 31 October 2021 by 31 January can rebook or cancel at short notice without incurring any charges - up to 14 days before departure in the case of air travel, and up to 7 days before the start of the trip in the case of self-drive travel. This was announced by the tour operator with the brands Dertour, Jahn Reisen, ITS and Meiers Weltreisen. However, some products are exempt from the regulation.
Due to the uncertain development of the Corona pandemic, major tour operators have started to allow their customers to change bookings and cancel trips free of charge at very short notice. Anyone booking a holiday now, for example for the summer, should always check carefully under which conditions travel cancellation is possible.
(Original text: (dpa); Translation: Mareike Graepel)