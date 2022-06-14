Traffic in Bonn : Kölnstraße subsided – many questions still remain unanswered

The hole that opened up on Sunday evening in Kölnstraße to the left and right of the rail has since been filled in. Foto: Axel Vogel

Bonn The hole that suddenly opened up in Kölnstraße on Sunday evening has been filled in. What remains, however, are effects on traffic and questions about the cause of the road subsidence. It is also unclear who will pay the costs.

Anyone travelling on line 61 through Kölnstraße is currently doing so a little slower than usual. The reason for this is a road subsidence that suddenly opened up on Sunday evening at the level of house number 87. It was on the left and right of one of the tracks between the Wilhelmsplatz and Rosenthal stops. According to the police, a witness had stated that the hole was 20 to 30 centimetres wide and about two metres deep.

For almost three hours, the Stadtwerke Bonn (SWB) had set up a rail replacement service for line 61, according to press spokesperson Veronika John. However, the subsidence was repaired in the evening and the line was reopened. "No negative effects on the stability of the track are to be expected in the medium term due to the backfill material that was brought in," John emphasised.

Kölnstraße subsided: it will remain at a slower pace for the time being

However, as the investigation into the cause is still ongoing, a maximum speed of 15 kilometres per hour will be maintained on the affected section. "This may cause slight delays, but also otherwise the trains on Kölnstraße cannot travel at insanely fast speeds," the spokeswoman said.

How the hole came about was the subject of investigations by the city on Monday, which was in close contact with SWB, she said. According to the head of the civil engineering office, Peter Esch, employees tried to clarify the cause with a shaft camera. However, they did not have sufficient visibility. There are several sewers about six to seven metres under the asphalt surface, including a house connection and a rail sewer. Esch assumes that one of the sewers is leaking.

Kölnstraße in Bonn: Head of the Civil Engineering Office suspects a leak in one of the sewers

It is likely that such a leak would cause the soil above it to disappear into the pipe itself over a period of years, creating a cavity completely unnoticed. Now an expert should go down to find out what caused the subsidence. The investigation will take place at night so as not to interfere with railway traffic.

At best", the civil engineer said, it could come out that it is a dead channel that is no longer in use. In this case, it is not unlikely that the temporary filling of the hole by the public utility company will be sufficient and that no further work will be necessary. It is also conceivable, however, that the sewer is in use and needs to be repaired.

Kölnstraße sags: Who bears the costs is still unclear

If it is a private house connection, the owner would have to pay for the damage. In the case of a rail sewer, the public utility would have to bear the costs, and in the case of a municipal sewer, the city itself. In this case, the repair could take several days and would probably be moved to the summer holidays to minimise the impact on passengers.

In recent years, there have been several incidents of this kind in various parts of the town. Most recently, as reported, on Löbestraße in Bad Godesberg, and before that at the Old Cemetery in Bonn. The civil engineering office does not keep records. However, Esch does not have the impression that there has been an increase recently. In midsummer, subsidence can occur more frequently. In the heat, asphalt becomes plastic, increasing the risk of pavement failure if there is a cavity underneath.

Subsidence in Kölnstraße: Mostly due to rotten wood

Leaking sewers, through which soil is washed out, are often a reason for cavities in the street. Another main reason - at least in Bonn - is rotten wood in the subsoil. "When building the Bonn underground, the construction workers used the technique of Berlin shoring," explains Esch. This involves securing the excavation pit with wood, which later simply remains in the excavation pit. Once the material has decomposed, cavities can develop - with consequences for the road surface as well.

Original text: Philipp Königs and Silke Elbern