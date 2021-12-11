Public Transport : Buses, trams and trains: Some tickets will become more expensive

Cologne With the timetable change on December 12, some tickets for buses, trams and train travel in North Rhine-Westphalia will become more expensive. Here is what commuters need to know.

With the timetable change on December 12, some tickets for buses, trams and train travel across regional transportation networks in North Rhine-Westphalia will become more expensive. As the transport associations announced in Cologne on Friday, the prices for tickets between two locations in the so-called NRW tariff will rise by an average of 2.3 percent starting on Sunday. In the future, passengers will have to pay 23.00 euros instead of the previous 22.20 euros for a trip from Cologne to Essen, for example. The “Schönermonat Ticket NRW” will then cost 277.30 euros instead of 266.60 euros between Bochum and Hamm.

However, the prices for most flat-rate tickets will remain the same. In addition to most season tickets and the bicycle day ticket, this also includes the “Einfachweiter Ticket”. Holders of passes such as monthly or “Job Tickets” can use them to travel to destinations throughout NRW. Network tickets with a monthly subscription continue to cost 256 euros in 2nd class. The price of an annual ticket also remains the same at 2,920 euros.

The price of a “Semester Ticket” is increasing. While students pay 57.40 euros for the ticket in the current semester, it will cost 58.50 euros for the summer semester of 2022 and winter semester of 2023. For the summer semester of 2023 and the winter semester of 2024, the ticket will then cost 59.40 euros.

New from January 1 is a job ticket for the whole of NRW. This can only be purchased through the employer, with a minimum number of participants required.