Friday : Carnival summit in NRW State Chancellery to decide on the „fifth season“
Düsseldorf The first carnival parades and events have already been cancelled in Bonn and the region due to the Corona pandemic, now the whole „fifth season“ is at stake. A summit in the NRW State Chancellery should now provide clarity.
According to dpa information, four festival committees, including Bonn carnivalists, and the Bund Deutscher Karneval will meet with representatives of the NRW state government for a carnival summit on Friday (18 September). The meeting in the Düsseldorf State Chancellery will discuss a 30-page concept which the carnivalists had submitted to the Ministry of Health. It contains recommendations for action, such as how carnival could be celebrated on 11.11. to open the season.
As a speaker of the Cologne Festival Committee said, the concept contains detailed recommendations for action for certain events - including a possible carnival season. "There will be no parties and balls." In meeting rooms with fixed seats, however, one could cultivate customs with intervals - also with the actors on stage. The detailed specifications could, after revision by the Ministry, serve as a blueprint for all carnival associations who submit a concept to their respective health authorities.
Carnival parades on Rose Monday („Rosenmontagsumzüge“) will not yet be discussed on Friday. In addition to the Bonn and Cologne carnivalists, representatives from Düsseldorf and Aachen as well as the Bund Deutscher Karneval as an umbrella organisation are invited to the meeting.
(Original text: dpa, Translation: Mareike Graepel)