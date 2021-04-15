Cycling in Bad Godesberg : Color creates safety

ADFC district group spokesman for Bad Godesberg, Peter Werner, on the narrow cycle path on the street Am Kurpark, which is not marked in color. Foto: Petra Reuter

Bad Godesberg The traffic situation for cyclists has improved in Bad Godesberg recently. But there are still places that can become danger points, says at least Peter Werner of the ADFC Bad Godesberg.

In Bad Godesberg, a lot has changed for the better for cyclists in recent years. The fact that again and again dicey situations arise, at which there is need for improvement, shows in everyday life, said the district group speaker of the ADFC Bad Godesberg, Peter Werner. He described current danger points for cyclists in the city center.

He said that the situation for cyclists turning left at the intersection of Koblenzer Straße and Kurpark, when approaching from the south, has been well designed. The situation is more difficult for those who want to turn left from the street Am Kurpark into the traffic-calmed area of Koblenzer Straße. It is true that cyclists will find a designated space for left-turners in front of the cars at the traffic light. However, this is not marked in color. "This means that car drivers often don't notice the area and block the space for cyclists," says Werner. Color would create more safety here.

NEED FOR IMPROVEMENT Danger of cracking and grooving at intersection The ADFC sees further need for improvement in the approach of left-turning bicyclists on Bonner Straße heading south, in the noncolor-marked parking area for bicycles at the Löbestraße/Koblenzer Straße traffic light, and the surface cracks at the same intersection. The access for cyclists from the B9 from the north to the station forecourt should also be regulated more clearly to avoid collisions with motorists or pedestrians, Werner said.

Bicycle lane just 76 centimeters narrow

The danger is for approaching cyclists from the direction of Redoute their handlebars, which are between 60 and 70 centimeters wide, on the bicycle lane, which is just 76 centimeters narrow at this point, according to Werner. "The bike lane gets narrower and narrower toward the staging area at the intersection," Werner said. At worst, the cyclist virtually goes toe-to-toe with the adjacent bus on the right and a larger vehicle, such as a van on the left, at the traffic light. "As a cyclist, you then don't see either traffic light, and you're not seen anymore," Werner said, describing the difficult situation for all road users at this point.

If you want to promote cycling, it is important to keep all road users in mind, the spokesman for the district group found. Every dangerous spot is one too many if it can be mitigated. Bus drivers or truck drivers can quickly be distracted in such narrow areas by another situation, such as children at the edge of the road, and then overlook a bicycle stationary in the bike lane. "Our goal is to make such situations safer for cyclists who are not as experienced, children on their way to school, seniors on their way to the grocery store or even for larger bikes," Werner said.

Citizens can report problematic spots for cyclists to the city online

On the part of the city, spokeswoman Kristina Buchmiller informed that the areas for cyclists would be successively reviewed, adapted to the current state of technology and today's needs. Also the citizens could turn with appropriate references in the Internet over www.bonn.de/radverkehr to the city. Buchmiller also solved the mystery of differently colored marked cyclist areas: "In the past, set-up areas were always marked in blue," she informed. The new markings would now be in red. The area in the street "Am Kurpark" should also be revised in this context.