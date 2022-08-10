Disco in Siegburg : Klangfabrik closes for good after fatal stabbing

The door of the Klangfabrik in Siegburg is closed for good. Foto: Peter Kölschbach

Siegburg The fatal incident at the Klangfabrik discotheque has shocked the operators so much that they are now closing the venue for good. No new discotheque is to be opened on the former Phrix site in the future either.

After about 40 years, an era is coming to an end in Siegburg. After the fatal stabbing in the Klangfabrik discotheque on the former Phrix site, the Klangfabrik is now to be closed for good. This was announced by the operator Pascal Frangenberg upon request. Next weekend, Friday and Saturday, the operators want to say goodbye to their guests with a goodbye closing party, after which the discotheque will be closed.

"The incident shocked us very much," says Frangenberg, "we had many discussions afterwards." Now, after ten years, the organisers not only want to close the Klangfabrik, but also turn their backs on the discotheque business. The Turmcenter, the owner, also has other plans for the building, which has already housed discos for about 40 years. Before the Klangfabrik, the Steffi in Siegburg attracted party animals from the surrounding area. The building is to be gutted and then used for cultural events, says Turmcenter managing director Hannspaul Egge.

(Original text: Andrea Ziech; Translation: Mareike Graepel)