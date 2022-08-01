New details on fatal fight : 24-year-old disco guest dies after stabbing in Siegburg

The incident allegedly took place at the Klangfabrik in Siegburg. Foto: Peter Kölschbach

Siegburg Two men were seriously injured after a serious altercation between four people in Siegburg on Saturday night. One of the victims later died of his injuries. The police have set up a homicide squad and are looking for witnesses.

It was supposed to be an upbeat Majorca party with sangria and Ballermann songs - but Friday night ended fatally for one of the guests in the Siegburg discotheque "Klangfabrik": A 24-year-old man succumbed to his severe injuries following an argument and a stabbing. A 28-year-old guest was also seriously injured.

According to the police, there had been a serious altercation between four people in front of the club on Am Turm at around 2.30 a.m. on Saturday morning. Two men, aged 24 and 28, received by stab wounds, according to current information. The reasons for the altercation are still unclear.

After first aid was administered at the scene, the injured were taken to hospital by paramedics for further treatment. The 24-year-old man died of his severe injuries during the night. The 28-year-old man is still being treated in hospital.

Homicide squad starts investigation

Because of the overall circumstances, a homicide squad led by Detective Chief Superintendent Sascha Reuter together with Senior Public Prosecutor Claudia Heitmann has opened an investigation into the case.

According to the current investigations, several persons were involved in the altercation in the discotheque, the police announced on Saturday afternoon. The police are now searching intensively for the suspects who fled the scene. The homicide squad is currently following up on initial leads to possible suspects.

Police looking for witnesses and mobile phone footage

The investigators are calling on witnesses who may have observed a disturbance in the discotheque, or who may have mobile phone footage of the disturbance, to contact the homicide squad at 0228-150.

As the Klangfabrik announced on its Facebook page, the discotheque remained closed on Saturday evening. What will happen next is still unclear. The police and the public order office will probably check the security plan this week. Witnesses report that there are repeated outbreaks of violence in and around the disco. Time and again, bouncers are the focus of attention. Apparently, most of the guests are young people between 16 and 18 years of age. They have to leave the club officially before midnight, or they have to show a so-called "Muttizettel". This is the written permission of a parent or guardian. In addition, the young person must have at least one adult companion with them. Guests are, at the most, only superficially checked for weapons or dangerous objects. According to witnesses, a metal detector is not regularly used.

When the Klangfabrik opened ten years ago as a successor to the Steffi discotheque, Franz Huhn, the then mayor of Siegburg, said: "I wish the Klangfabrik every success. But we as a city will keep a close eye on it." He went on to say that the police were doing the same. On the first weekend, the police headquarters reported no incidents in or around the disco. The opening was well attended. Guests queued up in front of the entrance.

Since then, however, there have been repeated incidents. For this reason, the city and municipal administrations on the right bank of the Rhine explicitly discussed the situation in front of the disco at a conference with the police in spring.

The Klangfabrik is always open on Fridays and Saturdays. For this weekend, the organisers had invited people under the motto "Viva Mallorca". The promotional mailing literally said: "This night it's going to be wild, loud and freaky." The one-litre sangria bucket cost seven euros. Free bottles of vodka or ten-litre kegs of Kölsch were promised for people celebrating their birthdays (Original text: Jörg Manhold, Tamara Wegbahn and Michael Wrobel / Translation: Jean Lennox)