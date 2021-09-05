GA English on Sunday : News in brief from Bonn and the region

For the first Stadtblühen (City blooming), around 45 residents and initiatives attracted many Bonners to the Altstadt on Saturday with craft activities, flea market stalls and a guided plant walk. Foto: Niklas Schröder

Bonn Bonners make their „Veedel" beautiful, City seeks new operator for weekly market, what awaits you at the theater night in Bonn and why the Bonn police tighten the controls on e-scooter rides – here is our news in brief on Sunday.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

Old town: City is blooming, Bonners make their „Veedel" beautiful

Bonn. More and more residents of the Old Town and the Mackeviertel are tending the flowerbeds in public spaces. Small "garbage dumps" are turning into micro-gardens, which are planted with great dedication and creativity. For the first Stadtblühen, about 45 residents and initiatives attracted many Bonn residents to the old town with handicraft activities, the "bookbike," flea market stalls and a guided plant walk.

On the occasion of the street festival, small street concerts were also held on Saturday by musicians from the district around the Mackeviertel Choir. Organiser Lisa Seiler had the idea for the street festival already during the winter. She received financial support from the neighborhood fund of the Mackeviertel neighborhood management, which also supports resident projects.

More regionality and sustainability required: City seeks new operator for weekly market

Bonn. Bonn’s weekly market is to become more regional and sustainable: That's why the city of Bonn is putting the organization out to tender again. The German Market Guild sees this calmly, but the traders are having doubts.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_3"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

The city of Bonn does not want to extend the contract for the weekly market in Bonn at the Old Town Hall, which has existed for about 15 years with the German Market Guild (DMG). Traders and customers view this critically, but can also imagine changes. The administration wants to provide more quality of stay and regionality, among other things, with a new concept - and the Marktgilde wants to reapply.

This Sunday: What awaits you at the theater night in Bonn

Bonn. There is an evening ahead of drama and concerts (not only) for night owls: The Bonn Theater Night celebrates the new start of cultural life this Sunday. More than 40 ensembles present themselves on 37 stages.

For all starved culture lovers, there is good news: the all-you-can-see buffet will be opened shortly. Next Sunday, the Bonn Theater Night will finally start again, longer than usual, but with the proven recipe, i.e. with small samples of more than 40 ensembles on 37 stages. Everywhere drama, dance, performance and music, from Bad Godesberg to the north of Bonn, from Endenich to Beuel - and each visitor can choose for himself what serves as first, second or third course. And what as dessert.

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_4"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="contentad_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span>

Further information and an overview of the entire program can be found on the homepage of the Bonn Theater Night. Tickets at www.bonnticket.de.

At night many riders are drunk: Bonn police tighten controls on e-scooter rides

Bonn. E-scooters move into the focus of the Bonn police. During checks, the officers are noticing an increasing number of drunk drivers. Unlike in Cologne, however, the accident figures have so far been unremarkable.

E-scooters are causing more accidents not only in Cologne, but also in Bonn. The comparatively young means of transport, which have only been available for hire in the German city for around two years, have therefore come under the spotlight of the police, both because of this and because of drunk driving.

For the Cologne police, this was a reason to massively intensify controls. The Bonn police are paying more attention to e-scooters during patrols, but also during general checks, which at the same time focus on the safety of cyclists. "Overall, however, the checks are not comparable to the special operations in Cologne. Also because the accident situation in Bonn was recently unproblematic with regard to e-scooters," says police spokesman Simon Rott.