Bonn Vaccination Center : Residents over 60 can get vaccinated in Bonn starting Sunday

The Bonn Vaccination Center at the World Congress Center will be increasing capacity over Easter. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn People over the age of 60 can make appointments with the Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians in Bonn starting on Easter Saturday, April 3. Appointments are also still available for people over 50 with pre-existing conditions.

On short notice, the city of Bonn is receiving an additional 6,690 doses of the Astrazeneca vaccine. They will be administered to residents 60 years and older. People in this age group can already make appointments starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 3. Starting on Easter Sunday, April 4, the vaccines will be administered. The city will be increasing capacity at the Bonn Vaccination Center in the WCCB Congress Center by adding two and then eventually ten vaccination lines. Frank Frenser is spokesman for the fire department, which organizes the vaccination center; he told the GA that five to six additional employees will be on duty per shift. This increase means that 1,800 immunizations per day will be possible, he said. The vaccination center will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. over the holidays.

Those who want to make an appointment can do so either on the website www.116117.de or by calling 0800/11611701 at the Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians. According to the Bonn press office, the state has announced that there will be a total of 450,000 vaccinations for North Rhine-Westphalia. The city is to receive 5,910 vaccine doses for Easter week and another 780 doses for the week beginning Monday, April 11. Frenser said it was not possible to predict how many bookings would be made. Overall, he said, a high level of vaccination readiness has been observed in Bonn so far.

In Germany, there was a temporary freeze on the Astrazeneca vaccine and now it is only administered to people older than 60. Some deaths were reported to have been associated with the Astrazeneca vaccine, prompting health ministers to make this determination on March 31. So some people could possibly have reservations about the vaccine.

The city also says that there are still 1,000 appointments available for the over-50s group with pre-existing conditions. They can request a certificate from their family doctors, where they will also receive a link to the city's online booking portal. Starting this Wednesday, April 8, this group, just like older seniors, can also get vaccinated in doctors’ offices.

Up to and including Wednesday, 53,316 first doses have been administered in Bonn. Of these, 27,492 of them were at the WCCB. A total of 20,374 second vaccinations have taken place so far, 6,516 of them were given in the vaccination center. The vaccination campaign started out with mobile teams going into nursing homes and long-term care facilities.