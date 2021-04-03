GA listed : These castles and fortresses can be found in the Middle Rhine Valley

Rheinfels Castle in St. Goar was the largest fortification in the Middle Rhine Valley. Foto: dpa

Region Nowhere is the density of castles and palaces as high as along the Middle Rhine area between Bingen and Bonn. Here is a look at twelve historic castle and fortress sites, many of them tourist attractions. Some are even open to a limited amount of visitors at this time.

The Middle Rhine is one of the most important cultural landscapes in Germany, and has been a Unesco World Heritage Site since 2002. Nowhere in the world are there so many historic castles and palaces on one stretch as along this section, which stretches from the mouth of the Rhine at the Nahe near Bingen to the mouth of the Rhine at the Sieg near Niederkassel.

For centuries, knights, bishops and noblemen lived in the castles and palaces, which served as residences and administrative centers as well as customs stations. Today, the castles and palaces are popular destinations for day-trippers from the region or tourists from all over the world. We will take you on a journey along the Rhine from Bingen to Königswinter - and introduce some of the historic sites:

Klopp Castle

Klopp Castle was built in the 13th century. The purpose of the construction was to reinforce a customs barrier, which the castle formed together with Ehrenfels Castle and the Bingen Mäuseturm. The castle was destroyed during the Thirty Years' War, then rebuilt and destroyed again by French troops in 1689. Today, only the lower walls of the tower, the neck moat and parts of the southern ring wall have survived from the Middle Ages. The tower is almost 38 meters high and can be visited during the summer months.

Address: Klopp Castle, Mariahilfstrasse, 55411 Bingen on the Rhine.

Klopp Castle, Mariahilfstrasse, 55411 Bingen on the Rhine. Tower tours: April to October from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

April to October from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Further information can be found here in English

Rheinstein Castle

Rheinstein Castle is on the left bank of the Rhine on a slope of the Bingen Forest. As Vaitzburg or Fautsburg the castle was built from 1316 to 1317. At the end of the 16th century, due to lack of economic means, it began to decay. At the beginning of the 18th century there were plans for reconstruction, so that Rheinstein was the first of the ruined or destroyed Rhine castles to be rebuilt. Today, the castle is privately owned, but is accessible during certain opening hours.

Address: Rheinstein Castle, 55413 Trechtingshausen, Germany

Rheinstein Castle, 55413 Trechtingshausen, Germany Opening hours during lockdown: Since March 27, the castle is again open daily from 10 am to 6 pm. Due to the pandemic, the stay is limited to two hours.

Since March 27, the castle is again open daily from 10 am to 6 pm. Due to the pandemic, the stay is limited to two hours. Further information can be found here in English

Pfalzgrafenstein Castle

Pfalzgrafenstein Castle is located on a rocky island in the middle of the Rhine. Unlike many other castles, Pfalzgrafenstein never served for residential purposes due to its location, but was a customs station. Built in 1326 and 1327, it is one of the few undamaged and hardly changed castles in the Upper Middle Rhine Valley. Today, a ferry takes visitors from Kaub across to the castle, where the Gothic ring wall, the interior rooms and also the main tower can be visited.

Address: Pfalzgrafenstein Castle, 56349 Kaub, Germany

Pfalzgrafenstein Castle, 56349 Kaub, Germany Castle opening hours: From March 27 to October 31, 2021, open daily, including holidays, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

From March 27 to October 31, 2021, open daily, including holidays, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Opening hours during lockdown: the castle has been open again since March 27. However, only a limited number of people are allowed, which is why you can buy tickets online.

the castle has been open again since March 27. However, only a limited number of people are allowed, which is why you can buy tickets online. Further information can be found here in English

Rheinfels Castle

Rheinfels Castle in St. Goar, built in 1245, was the largest fortification in the Middle Rhine Valley after its expansion a short time later. Among other things, it was the only fortress on the left bank of the Rhine to be successfully defended against the French troops of Louis XIV in 1692. After the entire fortress was taken without a fight by French revolutionary troops in November 1794, the fortifications and the castle were blown up. After being used as a quarry, among other things for the reconstruction of Ehrenbreitstein Fortress, the castle has been owned by the town of St. Goar since 1925. Since 1973 it has been home to a hotel, and the site can also be visited by visitors and serves as a venue for a wide variety of events.

Address: Rheinfels Castle, Schlossberg 47, 56329 St. Goar.

Rheinfels Castle, Schlossberg 47, 56329 St. Goar. Situation during lockdown: Because no travel for tourist purposes is currently possible, the hotel is closed.

Because no travel for tourist purposes is currently possible, the hotel is closed. Further information can be found here

Marksburg Castle

Marksburg Castle in Braubach, dating from the 12th century, is the only medieval hilltop castle in the Middle Rhine that was never destroyed. The quarry stone structure at a height of 160 meters was built for the protection and administration of the town and initially served as a customs castle. In the 17th century, the Marksburg was expanded as a mountain fortress with batteries and cannons, and in the Napoleonic period of the 18th century it was officially declared a fortress.

During the Prussian period, the castle fell into disrepair, and today it is owned by the German Castles Association. After extensive restoration work, the castle can be visited daily today.

Address: Marksburg, 56338 Braubach

Marksburg, 56338 Braubach Opening Hours: Castle tours take place between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. from March 20 to Nov. 1.

Castle tours take place between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. from March 20 to Nov. 1. Situation during lockdown: The castle remains closed until further notice. If the castle is allowed to reopen, hourly tours in small groups will be scheduled. The castle does not take reservations, so there may be a wait during vacations and weekends.

The castle remains closed until further notice. If the castle is allowed to reopen, hourly tours in small groups will be scheduled. The castle does not take reservations, so there may be a wait during vacations and weekends. Further information can be found here in English

Stolzenfels Castle

Stolzenfels Castle in Koblenz was originally built in 1244 as a customs castle for the Archbishop of Trier. In 1689, it was destroyed by French troops during the War of the Palatinate Succession, and the ruins fell into disrepair over the next few decades. At the beginning of the 19th century, the complex was rebuilt, and in 1842 the expansion and renovation were completed. In recent years, the castle has undergone general renovation, and today large parts of the complex can be visited. In addition, various events take place there.

Address: Stolzenfels Castle, Schlossweg, 56075 Koblenz, Germany.

Stolzenfels Castle, Schlossweg, 56075 Koblenz, Germany. Opening Hours: Open from March 27 to October 31, Tuesday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday,Sunday and holidays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Open from March 27 to October 31, Tuesday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday,Sunday and holidays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Lockdown situation: The castle has been open again since March 27. However, only a limited number of people are allowed, you can buy tickets online.

The castle has been open again since March 27. However, only a limited number of people are allowed, you can buy tickets online. Further information can be found here in English

Electoral Palace Koblenz

The Electoral Palace in Koblenz was the last residence of the Elector of Trier until it was conquered by French Revolutionary troops. It is one of the last residential palaces built in Germany immediately before the French Revolution (end of the 18th century) and is one of the most important palace buildings of French Early Classicism in southwestern Germany. Today, the palace is the seat of various federal authorities and offers facilities for meetings and celebrations.

Address: Koblenz Castle, Schloßstraße, 56068 Koblenz, Germany.

Koblenz Castle, Schloßstraße, 56068 Koblenz, Germany. Further information can be found here

Ehrenbreitstein Fortress

Ehrenbreitstein Fortress is located on a 180-meter-high mountain spur opposite the mouth of the Moselle River in Koblenz. The fortress has existed since the 16th century, and the fortress line that exists today was rebuilt between 1817 and 1828. The Prussian army used the site for military purposes until 1918; it served to secure the Middle Rhine Valley and the entire transport infrastructure. Today Ehrenbreitstein is owned by the state of Rhineland-Palatinate and houses the state museum as well as a youth hostel. Regular events and guided tours take place in the fortress.

Ehrenbreitstein Fortress, 56077 Koblenz, Germany Opening hours: Open from March 27 to November 1 from 10 am to 6 pm. From November 2, open from 10 am to 5 pm.

Open from March 27 to November 1 from 10 am to 6 pm. From November 2, open from 10 am to 5 pm. Situation during lockdown: The castle has been open again since March 27. However, only a limited number of people are allowed, which is why you can buy tickets online.

The castle has been open again since March 27. However, only a limited number of people are allowed, which is why you can buy tickets online. Further information can be found here in English

Namedy Castle

Namedy Castle is a moated castle from the 14th century and is located in the Namedy district of Andernach. In the 18th century, the castle was rebuilt into a palace complex in the Baroque style. In the process, the residential wing was raised and two side wings were added. Today, concerts are held regularly at the castle. In addition, plays and readings are performed there.

Address: Namedi Castle, 56626 Andernach

Namedi Castle, 56626 Andernach Further information can be found here

Rheineck Castle

The roots of Rheineck Castle lie in a medieval complex built in 1115, making it one of the oldest castles on the Rhine. It was burned down as early as 1151 and is thus considered the first castle ruin on the Rhine. Over the centuries, the castle was repeatedly destroyed and also rebuilt. After the Second World War, the site was developed for tourism. Today, the castle is privately owned and can no longer be visited.

Address: Rheineck Castle, Burgweg, 53498 Bad Breisig, Germany.

Arenfels Castle

Arenfels Castle is a castle complex above Bad Hönningen, which dates back to a medieval castle from the 13th century. Nothing remains of this castle today except for the walled keep. In the second half of the 16th century, the castle was rebuilt into a palace. Due to its 365 windows, 52 rooms as well as twelve towers, it is also called the "Castle of the Year”.

Address: Schlossweg 1, 53557 Bad Hönningen

Schlossweg 1, 53557 Bad Hönningen Situation during lockdown: It is expected that public tours will again take place every Thursday at 6 p.m. and Sundays at 5 p.m. starting on April 1, 2021.

It is expected that public tours will again take place every Thursday at 6 p.m. and Sundays at 5 p.m. starting on April 1, 2021. Further information can be found here

Drachenburg Castle

Halfway to the summit of Drachenfels is Schloss Drachenburg, whose foundation stone was laid in 1882. In addition to various guided tours of the rooms and grounds, numerous events take place around the castle throughout the year. For example, in Advent attracts the "Unique Christmas Time", a Christmas market with various stalls and a colorful cultural program. In late winter and into spring, the "Schlossleuchten" (castle lights) take place, during which the castle is colorfully illuminated according to changing themes and immersed in a mysterious landscape of images. The castle can be visited regularly.

Address: Schloss Drachenburg, Drachenfelsstrasse 118, 53639 Königswinter, Germany.

Schloss Drachenburg, Drachenfelsstrasse 118, 53639 Königswinter, Germany. Situation during lockdown: Drachenburg Castle and Park will be closed up to and including April 18, 2021.

Drachenburg Castle and Park will be closed up to and including April 18, 2021. Further information can be found here in English: Home

This is a selection of castles and palaces on the Middle Rhine, it is not an exhaustive listing and does not follow any objective criteria. Also, due to the coronavirus crisis, there may be changes without advance notice.