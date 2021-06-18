Readings up to 36 degrees Celsius : Temperatures don’t make the all-time June record

Temperatures climbed rapidly in Bonn and the region. Foto: dpa/Karl-Josef Hildenbrand

Bonn/Region Afternoon temperatures of 34 degrees Celsius were measured on Thursday in Bonn and the region. This makes Thursday without question the hottest day of the year - but not the hottest day ever in a June.

This much is already clear: Thursday was the hottest day of 2021 so far. In North Rhine-Westphalia, temperatures of 34 degrees Celsius (93F) were already reached early Thursday afternoon. They were measured in Münster and Cologne, as the German Weather Service in Essen reported in response to an inquiry. The meteorologist on duty, Ines Wiegand, expected maximum temperatures of around 36 degrees Celsius in the course of the day.

In comparison: the highest temperature ever measured in a June in NRW was 37.9 degrees Celsius (100F) . It was measured on June 27, 1947, at stations in Cologne and Königswinter. "We won't get that warm today," the expert said with certainty. "We're not going to break any all-time June records." But it will still be the hottest day of 2021 so far, she said.

The meteorologist was not expecting numerous thunderstorms as a result of the heat on Thursday afternoon. "The probability has decreased." But there were slight chances of isolated thunderstorms, which could then be severe. Overall, it was expected to cool down a bit in the evening.

On Friday, warm summer temperatures of up to 32 degrees Celsius were expected. At noon, rain showers were possible. Nevertheless, people in Bonn and the surrounding area could look forward of up to six hours of sunshine on Friday. In the evening hours, it was also expected to remain sunny at 30 degrees Celsius.

Saturday is expected to be a little less hot. With highs of 25 degrees Celsius and partly cloudy skies, the weather is expected to remain pleasant. On Sunday, the thermometer

will rise again up to 35 degrees. During lunchtime, wind gusts of up to 46 kilometers per hour may occur, and according to the current forecast, it is expected to rain now and again.