Suspects in custody : Police break up drug ring in Bonn and region

Bonn/Region On Tuesday, after several months of investigation, police succeeded in breaking up a drug ring in Bonn and the region. They arrested four suspected drug dealers during searches.

Bonn police, in cooperation with the public prosecutor's office, broke up a drug ring on Tuesday and arrested four suspected dealers. As the police announced on Wednesday afternoon, the arrests were preceded by several months of investigation. 60 task forces searched twelve apartments in Bonn, Wachtberg, Bornheim, Siegburg, Bad Honnef, Much, Hennef and Neunkirchen-Seelscheid.

In Bonn, Siegburg, Bornheim and Much, they arrested the suspects at their home addresses. The four men, aged between 33 and 42, are accused of importing narcotics on a large scale from the Netherlands and Belgium in order to subsequently sell them for profit.

Furthermore, the police seized approximately 1.5 kilograms of cocaine, 130,000 Euro in cash, 15 high-quality wristwatches and eleven motor vehicles. The suspected drug dealers have been in custody since Tuesday on suspicion of drug trafficking and import smuggling.