February 3–5 : Tips for the weekend in Bonn and the region

In 2020, around 18,000 visitors celebrated at "Bonn steht Kopp". Photo: Benjamin Westhoff Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn/Region Robbie Williams plays Cologne, students present their works and two new exhibitions take you behind reality and into the vastness of space. These and other tips at a glance.

This weekend, visitors dare to take a look behind reality, into the vastness of space and Rhineland revellers plunge headlong into carnival. Robbie Williams looks back on his greatest hits with orchestral accompaniment and the Beethoven Orchestra takes children musically through the Balkans. In addition, students present their art in the Contra-Kreis-Theatre.

„Bonn steht Kopf“

For more than 14 years Bonn has regularly been upside down - at least according to the carnival crowd. At the weekend, numerous top-class carnival bands such as Querbeat, Brings, Höhner and Kasalla will ensure a lively atmosphere in the Telekom Dome. Food and drinks will be provided, and you can bring your own drinks and snacks. Tickets are available here.

Where: Telekom Dome, Basketsring 1, 53123 Bonn, Germany

Telekom Dome, Basketsring 1, 53123 Bonn, Germany When: Friday, 3 February and Saturday, 4 February 6.30 p.m. and Sunday, 5 February 3.15 p.m.

Friday, 3 February and Saturday, 4 February 6.30 p.m. and Sunday, 5 February 3.15 p.m. Tickets: 29,50 Euro

29,50 Euro Note: There will be no shuttle service this year. Bringing glass bottles, porcelain plates and kegs is prohibited.

Vernissage "Beyond Reality

An exhibition that gnaws at the boundaries of reality? At the Kunstverein Bad Godesberg, dreams of reality will float through the halls from Sunday. Claudia Söchting creates analogue collages from photographs and old books. And the Bonn artist Nina Herold will also be presenting her paintings under the motto "Beyond Reality".

Where: Kunstverein Bad Godesberg, Burgstraße 85, 53177 Bonn

Kunstverein Bad Godesberg, Burgstraße 85, 53177 Bonn When: Sunday, 5 February, 3 p.m.

The stage is yours

Whether it's highly dramatic monologues in ancient Greek, horror comedies, art exhibitions or spnore chants: the Contra-Kreis-Theater invites students from the University of Bonn onto its stage and puts their creativity to the test. On Saturday, the students present their works.

Where: Contra-Kreis-Theater, Am Hof 3-5, 53113 Bonn

Contra-Kreis-Theater, Am Hof 3-5, 53113 Bonn When: Saturday, 4 February, 6.30 p.m.

Saturday, 4 February, 6.30 p.m. Admission: free of charge, seat reservation is not possible

Precision+

From the first neutrino, an electrically neutral elementary particle with a very low mass, to dark matter, which makes up more than 80 percent of the mass of the universe, the "Precision+" exhibition of the Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz takes visitors through the fundamental topics and questions of modern physics. The exhibition is divided into seven thematic areas, each dealing with a facet of precision.

Where: Bonn Science Centre, Ahrstraße 45, 53175 Bonn, Germany

Bonn Science Centre, Ahrstraße 45, 53175 Bonn, Germany When: from 1 February Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

from 1 February Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission: free of charge

Robbie Williams

Last summer, the British singer thrilled 25,000 fans in the Hofgarten. On Sunday he returns to the region with the "XXV Tour - 25 Years of Hits". On the eponymous best-of album "XXV", his songs were released in September 2022 with orchestral accompaniment. Tickets are available here and here.

Where: Lanxess Arena, Willy-Brandt-Platz 3, 50679 Cologne, Germany.

Lanxess Arena, Willy-Brandt-Platz 3, 50679 Cologne, Germany. When: Sunday, 5 February, 8 p.m.

Sunday, 5 February, 8 p.m. Tickets: from 100.65 euros

Seat cushion concert for children: The Diamond Apple

With cello, clarinet and piano, children will musically explore the Balkans on Sunday. The Beethoven Orchestra will lead them through the fairytale story of a kind king, a daring young woman and three apples made of the purest diamonds with the "Seven Balkan Dances" (1927) by Yugoslavian composer Marko Tajčević, among others.

Where: Bonn Opera House, Am Boeselagerhof 1, 53111 Bonn

When: Sunday, 5 February, 12 p.m. and Monday, 6 February, 11 a.m.

Admission: 10 euros (reduced rate 5 euros)

10 euros (reduced rate 5 euros) Note: For children from 3-5 years