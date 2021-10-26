Booking possible via app : Uber starts offering rides in Bonn with immediate effect

Uber now also offers rides in Bonn. Foto: dpa/Seth Wenig

Bonn The ride-sharing platform Uber now also offers rides in Bonn. Users can book a ride from A to B via app, similar to a taxi. Payment is made automatically. The company says that the offer will be expanded later.

The Uber platform now also offers rides in Bonn via its app. This is in response to the high demand in the city, according to a statement by the company. Bonn is already the eighth location in North Rhine-Westphalia.

"With our launch in Bonn, we want to connect even more people and regions in NRW," explains Uber Germany boss Christoph Weigler. "In Bonn alone, we have recorded more than 130,000 booking attempts in the last twelve months."

Users book rides simply by clicking on the Uber app. Passengers see the profile of their professional driver, including service ratings, car make and registration number. They can simply get off at their destination - payment is made automatically with the payment method stored in the app.

According to the company, the UberX option in particular will be available in Bonn at the start. Other popular agency categories such as UberTaxi and UberGreen are also to be expanded quickly. While UberGreen offers rides in fully electric and hybrid rental cars, UberTaxi relies on cooperation with local taxi operators. With UberX and UberGreen, the price is already fixed before the journey and does not change even in the event of an unexpectedly longer journey. UberTaxi is charged according to the valid local taxi tariff.

