Trade fairs 2023 in Bonn and the surrounding region : Upcoming events in Bonn, Cologne and Düsseldorf

This year, the imm Cologne furniture fair will be in June. Foto: Thomas Banneyer

Bonn/Cologne/Düsseldorf Career planning, fitness or art: the trade fair world in Bonn, Cologne and Düsseldorf is returning to normal this year. We have put together some dates.

The trade fair world is looking forward to a return to normality. Events such as the Cologne furniture fair imm Cologne, which was cancelled for three full years due to the Coronavirus pandemic, are back again in 2023. Some formats, such as Gamescom, were temporarily only available to visitors digitally. One or two fairs have been moved to a different time of the year this time, but otherwise everyone is hoping to pick up where they left off in pre-Covid times. We give a brief overview of some of the fairs in the region.

FEBRUARY

Einstieg Köln (starting out, Cologne)

This fair is aimed at young people who have finished school, who are looking for an apprenticeship or a place at university, or who want to take a break from learning for the time being. They can find out about career opportunities and study programmes, listen to talks, have their application portfolios checked and talk to experts. Anyone who wants to go abroad for a while can look at the offers from gap-year providers.

Where ? Kölnmesse

? Kölnmesse When ? 10 + 11 February 2023

? 10 + 11 February 2023 Tickets : Free of charge (registration required)

: Free of charge (registration required) Opening hours : Friday 9.00 a.m. to 3.00 p.m., Saturday 10.00 a.m. to 4.00 p.m.

: Friday 9.00 a.m. to 3.00 p.m., Saturday 10.00 a.m. to 4.00 p.m. Website: einstieg.com/messen/koeln.html

MARCH

Bonn Career Day

The Bonn Career Day, organised by the GA, is open to all job seekers, whether skilled worker, manager, graduate, pupil, young professional or career changer. Visitors can talk directly to recruiters.

Experts will check job applications free of charge, there will be application photo shoots, coaching by experienced specialists and numerous lectures on the topics of applications, jobs and careers.

Where ? Telekom Dome Bonn

? Telekom Dome Bonn When ? 16 March 2023 (and 21 September)

? 16 March 2023 (and 21 September) Opening hours : 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets : Free admission

: Free admission Website: www.karrieretag.org/bonn

APRIL

FIBO

FIBO has been taking place since 1985 and is the world's largest trade show for fitness, wellness and health. The latest sports equipment and fitness trends are presented here, private visitors can meet influencers and athletes.

Where ? Cologne Exhibition Centre

? Cologne Exhibition Centre When ? 13 to 16 April 2023 (from 15.4. also for private visitors)

? 13 to 16 April 2023 (from 15.4. also for private visitors) Tickets : 30 to 149 euros (for the VIP Weekend Pass)

: 30 to 149 euros (for the VIP Weekend Pass) Opening hours : daily 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

: daily 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Website: fibo.com

Internationale Süßwarenmesse ISM (Confectionary fair)

ISM is the world's leading trade fair for the confectionery and snack sector. It usually takes place at the end of January and has only been moved to April as an exception. The reason is the challenging situation of the industry, which is strongly affected by increased costs for raw materials, energy and logistics. The organisers are hoping that by choosing a later date they will have more planning certainty. The products on offer range from chocolate and snacks to ice cream and raw ingredients. New products that have only been developed since the last ISM 2022 will also be presented.

Where ? Kölnmesse

? Kölnmesse When ? 23 to 25 April 2023

? 23 to 25 April 2023 Tickets : day ticket 71 euros, season ticket 113 euros

: day ticket 71 euros, season ticket 113 euros Opening hours : daily 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (trade visitors only)

: daily 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (trade visitors only) Website: ism-cologne.de

▶ MAY

polisMobility

The event is a trade fair and conference in one. The focus is on the question of how urban mobility can be designed in the future so that our cities remain worth living in. In the exhibitions, visitors can virtually experience what networked mobility can look like. The last mile of logistics will also play a role. In addition to talks and panel discussions, the organisers are announcing more interactive formats such as workshops, impulse lectures and smaller rounds of exchange and debate.

Where ? Kölnmesse

? Kölnmesse When ? 24 to 26 May 2023 (public fair)

? 24 to 26 May 2023 (public fair) Tickets : to be available from the end of February

: to be available from the end of February Opening hours : No details yet

: No details yet Website: polis-mobility.de

June

Furniture fair imm Spring Edition

Traditionally, the imm furniture fair takes place in January - and that's the plan again in 2024. After a two-year break due to the pandemic, the organisers have decided on a special edition of the trade fair for furniture, living and design in early summer, and this will take place in seven halls of the Cologne Trade Fair Centre. A new format is called "Interior Platforms", which will focus on the topics of walls, floors, lighting, bathrooms and building technology. A separate hall is dedicated to the subject of sleeping.

Where ? Cologne Fair

? Cologne Fair When ? 4 to 7 June 2023

? 4 to 7 June 2023 Tickets : announced for spring

: announced for spring Opening times : daily for visitors 9.00 a.m. to 6.00 p.m. (trade visitors only)

: daily for visitors 9.00 a.m. to 6.00 p.m. (trade visitors only) Website: imm-cologne.de

August

Gamescom

The computer and video trade fair with the highest attendance in the world could be held live and in the flesh again as early as 2022 after two years in purely digital form. Visitors can try out games for themselves, experience world firsts and celebrate European and German premieres. The supporting programme includes concerts in Cologne's city centre. The opening festivities will take place on the evening of 22 August. The Opening Night Live was viewed twelve million times by internet users last year.

Where ? Cologne Exhibition Centre

? Cologne Exhibition Centre When ? 23 to 27 August (from 24 also for private visitors)

? 23 to 27 August (from 24 also for private visitors) Tickets : no details yet

: no details yet Opening hours : no details yet

: no details yet Website: gamescom.de

Bonn Immobilienmesse (real estate fair)

The fair, which has been running for more than ten years is organised by the GA. It offers information on all aspects of buying and selling property in Bonn and the surrounding region. It sees itself as a platform for finding out about current real estate and financing offers. Experts from the energy sector will also be present.

Where ? Telekom Dome Bonn

? Telekom Dome Bonn When ? 26 August 2023

? 26 August 2023 Opening hours : 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets : Free admission

: Free admission Website: ga.de/immobilienmesse

Caravan Salon Düsseldorf

There are leisure vehicles for every taste and budget at the world's largest trade fair for motorhomes, caravans and equipment. In addition to motorhomes, caravans and campervans, the range includes vehicle technology, components and extension parts, tents, mobile homes, caravanning and camping accessories. Anyone interested can also find tourist destinations, nature regions, camping and pitch offers.

Where ? Düsseldorf Trade Fair Centre

? Düsseldorf Trade Fair Centre When ? 26 August to 3 September (25.8. is Preview Day)

? 26 August to 3 September (25.8. is Preview Day) Opening hours : daily from 10.00 a.m. to 6.00 p.m.

: daily from 10.00 a.m. to 6.00 p.m. Tickets : no details yet (2022: 6 to 18 euros)

: no details yet (2022: 6 to 18 euros) Website: caravan-salon.de

SEPTEMBER

OCTOBER

3rd Bonn Travel Fair

Visitors can be inspired for their next holiday, whether by air, coach or group travel, at this fair, which is organised by GA Bonn. Exhibitors are tour operators, bus companies and tourist information offices. The destinations cover all five continents.

Where ? Troisdorf Town Hall

? Troisdorf Town Hall When ? 14 October 2023

? 14 October 2023 Opening hours : 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets : Free admission

: Free admission Website: ga.de/reisemesse

NOVEMBER

Trau Dich (Dare to get married)

For anyone planning to celebrate their wedding in a big way and looking for ideas for the special day, the "Trau Dich" trade fair is the place to be. Whether it's the clothes, catering for the guests, capturing the day in pictures, hiring artists for the entertainment programme or the invitation cards: in the end, it all depends on your wallet. If you want to get into debt, you can also get information from financial service providers at the fair.

Where ? Cologne Fair

? Cologne Fair When ? 21 and 22 October 2023

? 21 and 22 October 2023 Tickets : no details yet (in 2022 admission cost 13 euros)

: no details yet (in 2022 admission cost 13 euros) Opening hours : no details yet

: no details yet Website: traudich.de/koeln

Art Cologne

The fair for classical modern, post-war and contemporary art was first held in Cologne in 1967. This makes it one of the oldest shows for this period of art in the world. Galleries and art institutions regard it as the most important meeting place for the sector in Germany. Last year, around 190 galleries and art dealers from 26 countries took part at Art Cologne.

Where ? Cologne Fair

? Cologne Fair When ? 15 to 19 November 2023 (trade only on 15 November)

? 15 to 19 November 2023 (trade only on 15 November) Opening hours : no details yet

: no details yet Tickets : available from mid-August

: available from mid-August Website: artcologne.de