GA listed : These cafés around Bonn are particularly family-friendly
Bonn/Region During an outing with the family, it is a good idea to take a break in a café. But not every café is ready for playing children. We have listed cafés in Bonn and the region that are considered particularly family-friendly.
Wonnetörtchen
For children, Bonn's "Wonnetörtchen" has a creative area with a painting board and toys. Parents can also use a separate nappy-changing area in the café. Guests big and small can choose from almost 61 different cupcake varieties here.
Address: Rheingasse 4, 53113 Bonn
Opening hours: Sunday from 12 noon to 3 p.m.
Contact: 0228/38768995, cupcake@wonnetoertchen.de, www.wonnetoertchen.de
Mayra's Living Room
On the top floor of the café "Mayras Wohnzimmer" in Bonn-Beuel there is a large playroom. A changing table and children's tableware are available for parents. Every Saturday and Sunday there is a breakfast buffet with childcare in the Beuel café from 9 am to 1 pm.
Address: Friedrich-Breuer-Strasse 39, 53225 Bonn, Germany.
Opening hours: Monday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Contact: 0228/38763400, www.facebook.com/MayrasWohnzimmer
Halli Galli
The "Halli Galli" in Cologne is a parent-child café. While the parents drink their coffee, the children can romp around in the play area. Especially at the breakfast buffet every Sunday from 10 am to 1 pm, parents can have a leisurely breakfast while their children are busy playing.
Address: Mozartstraße 39, 50674 Cologne
Opening hours: Monday to Saturday 9.30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Contact: 0221/60601919, info@cafe-halligalli.de, www.cafe-halligalli.de
Die Glocke
Especially on Sundays, families get their money's worth at brunch in the restaurant "Die Glocke". From 10 am to 2.30 pm, the restaurant in Sankt Augustin-Hangelar offers childcare during breakfast as well as a special children's buffet.
Address: Kölnstraße 170, 53757 Sankt Augustin-Hangelar
Opening hours: Monday and Wednesday to Saturday from 6pm to 10pm and Sunday from 10am to 2pm and 6pm to 9pm.
Contact: 02241 921880, restaurant@dieglocke.de, www.dieglocke.de
What GA readers recommend
Readers of the General-Anzeiger also recommend the following cafés as family-friendly:
- Das Eiswerk in Rheinbach, Weiherstraße 8
- Café Lieblich in Bonn, Bonner Talweg 115
- The Café Sahneweiß, Kaiserstraße 1d
- The Café Villa Winzig, Plittersdorfer Straße 34
- The Ideenreich Café Krönchen in Unkel, Lehngasse 1a
This is a list of cafés in Bonn and the region, which does not claim to be complete or to follow objective criteria. It is also not a ranking. The order is arbitrary. Is a café missing from the list? Send us an email at online@ga.de.
(Original text: Sofia Grillo; Translation: Mareike Graepel)