Building project in Bonn : Up to 400 flats planned on the Miesen site

The former site of the Miesen company is still unused wasteland. Recently there was a drive-in cinema there. Foto: Meike Böschemeyer

Bonn In a few years' time, a science campus will also be built on the last large wastelands in the Bonn district. Traffic will increase especially on Dottendorfer Straße.

Along Dottendorfer Strasse, 300 to 400 new flats could be built in a few years. Office buildings and a science campus are also planned on an area of almost ten hectares between Südfriedhof, Wasserland, Heizkraftwerk Nord and Bahntrasse. This is the result of an urban development competition called "urban_dot", which the city launched together with two land owners who own the most important areas of the site. The competition entries can be seen in the Stadthaus until Monday, 9 November.

The winner is the design by GBP Architekten GmbH in collaboration with Holzwarth Landschaftsarchitektur (both Berlin), which will now form the basis of the urban land use planning procedure - but it will probably be several years before the first cranes start turning. According to the press office, the design will now be revised and then submitted to the Council for a decision on early public participation.

The project covers one of the last major construction sites in the urban district of Bonn. The former Miesen site is one part of it together with areas of the former large bakery Lubig and an extension of the southern cemetery which is no longer needed.

To the north, the architects envision a "representative entrance square", where a campus centre, restaurants and service facilities are located. A tree-lined boulevard will connect the northern office and science campus with the southern residential quarter. A block development with different building heights is planned. The architects focus on a "high but appropriate urban density in favour of high-quality and generous open spaces". This will leave room for beautifully designed squares and green spaces in the new quarter. According to the city administration, the proportion of subsidised housing is above the 40 percent envisaged in the Bonn building land model, as the city itself contributes around 28,000 square metres. A large proportion of the private plots of land belong to the Berlin project developer Cresco, as can be seen from municipal documents. The company did not respond to a GA contact.

Future residents and office users should avoid cars if possible. "An extremely reduced development for motorised individual traffic keeps the neighbourhood free of car traffic in large parts", the architects write. Translated: few parking spaces or underground car parks. Nevertheless, the neighbourhood will generate more traffic - especially on Dottendorfer Strasse, which will be used to access the planned area. "From the Servatiusstrasse/Karl-Barth-Strasse and Ollenhauerstrasse/Nahum-Goldmann-Allee junctions, however, this traffic will already be distributed in the network," says Andrea Schulte from the press office. The location is well connected to the cycle path parallel to the railway and the UN Campus railway station. In future, the connection to the Rhine will be improved for all road users by the planned railway overpass on Dottendorfer Straße. "The entire neighbourhood should be oriented towards a sustainable mobility with a low proportion of motor vehicle traffic", said Schulte. "An appropriate mobility concept must also reflect this in the upcoming development plan procedure.

Original text: Andreas Baumann