A traffic accident occurred at Bertha-von-Suttner-Platz in Bonn city center at around 7:20 pm on Saturday evening. According to the police, a jeep was forced to stop on the tram tracks because of backed up traffic and the tram driver apparently failed to see the jeep.
The 26-year-old driver of the jeep was coming from Kölnstrasse and wanted to turn left onto Bertha-von-Suttner-Platz. He stopped his vehicle where it intersects with Bonngasse because there was a line of traffic. The tram operator came from the Stadthaus (City Administration Building), "overlooked the jeep, and there was a collision," the police reported. Nobody was injured, the damage to property was estimated at around 30,000 euros.
Tram driver overlooks Jeep: Traffic accident at Bertha-von-Suttner-Platz